Ja’Marr Chase Gets Upset With Cincinnati After Someone Damages His $180,000 Car

Ja’Marr Chase’s impressive performances for the Cincinnati Bengals did not go unnoticed, as the team rewarded him with a four-year, $161 million contract extension earlier this year. And one of the first things he bought was a $600k Lamborghini, which placed him among the league’s most expensive car owners.

But that’s not the car we’re going to talk about. This morning, Chase informed the public that he found his 2025 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 damaged. And he’s confused as to why it happened.

Chase took to his Instagram story to inform us of the news. The damage wasn’t anything significant, but the entire metallic logo from the hood of the car was removed. Now, there’s just a hole above the license plate on the front of Chase’s car.

“Lol dam this what we on Cincy?” Chase wrote.

The car in question is a Mercedes-Maybach, which he purchased last year. It’s a powerful car with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. The car also has 550 horsepower and can go from 0 to 60 in just 4.8 seconds. Chase’s version is painted all black, too, with tinted windows and a mini-fridge on the interior. It’s a slick-looking ride all in all.

Additionally, the price of the Mercedes-Maybach is $180k. So, one might understand the dismay that Chase was feeling after noticing someone had damaged the car. He probably thought he was going to have to shell out a lot of money to replace the part.

But the good news is that the part missing isn’t essential. The car is still drivable, and replacement logos can be bought on Amazon for around $75, depending on the make and model. So, it shouldn’t be too hard for Chase to get the car back into tip-top shape.

All in all, Chase didn’t seem too worried about his car. But he did sound somewhat disappointed at the behavior of his beloved city. After all, he just signed his deal to be there for the foreseeable future. This isn’t exactly the most welcoming gesture.

But maybe Chase will just call up his friend and teammate, Tee Higgins, who also secured a lucrative contract this offseason, and the two will take their Lambos for a spin like they once did to wash away the upset feeling. That is as good a stress reliever as one can get.