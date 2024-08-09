A Phone Call With Toto Wolff Helped Kimi Antonelli Bag Maiden F2 Win Crucial in Mercedes Discussions

Kimi Antonelli’s rookie F2 season did not get off to the best of starts, and the Italian youngster felt dejected. There were talks of Mercedes being interested in him, but without justifying himself in the feeder series, it was difficult to make a strong claim for the seat. Toto Wolff, however, always believed in him. And it was the Austrian’s phone call, which helped him get back to winning ways.

In Silverstone earlier this year, Antonelli qualified in P10 — poor by the standard he has set throughout his junior career. He knew that, and was not bullish about his chances of performing well in the races. Then came a pep talk from Wolff.

KIMI ANTONELLI WINS THE SILVERSTONE SPRINT!!! Battle through the rain for his first win in Formula 2!!!! pic.twitter.com/FbHQ7i0erZ — F1_MercHub (@F1MercHub) July 6, 2024

“After the disappointing qualifying in Silverstone I called him because it was a bit of a tough time,” Antonelli told Autosport. “We talked a lot and that conversation gave me back my confidence, and the next day I won.”

Antonelli was elated, and greeted with a warm surprise when he saw Wolff standing below the podium places, celebrating his win.

A warm moment for Antonelli, with whom Wolff shares a wonderful relationship. It is the trust Wolff has for him, that is paving the way for his entry into F1, but the Italian understands that there is a huge challenge ahead.

Antonelli didn’t expect to dominate F2

Antonelli joined the F2 grid with huge expectations. He didn’t even compete in F3 after a successful F4 season, because Mercedes believed in his capabilities behind the wheel. But Antonelli knew what to expect.

“When they informed me that this was the plan, I thought it would be a big jump,” he admitted. “Because you usually go to F3 first, but at the same time the challenge was immediately appealing to me.”

After his relatively slow start, Antonelli picked up his form after Silverstone. Wolff’s phone call did the trick, and it made him an even bigger favorite to join Mercedes.

As per reports, the move has been finalized and Antonelli will be announced as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for 2025 at the Italian GP next month.