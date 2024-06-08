A Valentine’s Day Gift From Kelly Piquet to Max Verstappen Has a Chokehold on F1 Fans

Max Verstappen mostly sports the official team merchandise to the paddock, and only makes trouble on the track. However, the times he has broken the norm and sported a different outfit that stands out, the news has spread like wildfire. This is exactly why his one printed T-shirt had the entire social media in a chokehold. Now, it turns out it was a Valentine’s Day gift from his long-time partner Kelly Piquet.

The T-shirt in question is the one that went viral on social media in the past with a cat’s face on it. The entire T-shirt was full of the cat’s face print. Fans instantly recognized the cat as Verstappen‘s unnamed pet. The fans were always curious about who gifted him the T-shirt. His girlfriend killed the curiosity before it got to the cat via a comment.

According to a post on Twitter (now X), a user commented on Piquet’s Instagram, “What I want to know is who gave Max the t-shirt of his kitty on it? Max is definitely likeable!” To this, Piquet replied, “I did [on] Valentine’s Day 2 years ago.”

One thing was never a mystery though – his love for cats. The Red Bull man has confessed his love for the domesticated felines multiple times. Verstappen once even confessed that he would get 100 cats but knows that it’s not practical. His love for animals isn’t one-sided either. The 26-year-old also stated that he likes dogs, not as much as cats, but he likes them.

However, it’s the love for his cat and the T-shirt that the fans are smitten by. The Dutchman’s fanbase always loved spotting the cute t-shirt which goes completely opposite of his personality. His ruthless and unforgiving nature on the track does not translate to home. Although, Verstappen might have picked up the cat-like reflexes from home.

The fans love watching Max Verstappen in his cute cat t-shirt

Verstappen’s fanbase, the Orange Army are hardcore fanatics. The orange-colored clouds on the Dutchman’s home tracks are proof. However, there is a different fraction that loves him away from the track as well. This section of fans made every appearance of the three-time champion in the cat T-shirt go viral on social media.

the cat AND the cat shirt to bed he said THESE R MY CHILDREN TYVM!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nHpMvRc8oa — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) June 6, 2024

max’s shirts are just incredible icl pic.twitter.com/g2qiZcGACK — Maude (@schumihoney) December 4, 2022

MAX VERSTAPPEN IS WEARING A CAT SHIRT, I REPEAT MAX VERSTAPPEN IS WEARING A CAT SHIRT!!! pic.twitter.com/fhuZ3JwU78 — gab (@maxyverstappen1) December 4, 2022

max verstappen cat dad daughter or charles leclerc dog dad son pic.twitter.com/ded0ldWNEl — emontreal (@heartsfornorris) May 7, 2024

max verstappen 3x world champion wears cat pyjamas pic.twitter.com/kT443FfSth — maryam (@mrxmhh) June 6, 2024

The reception to the T-shirt has been incredible. A few more appearances followed by validation and perhaps the Dutchman can start merchandising it.