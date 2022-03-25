“look like a bit of a d**k”– Max Verstappen claims Netflix spoilt the image of “great guy” like Lando Norris in DTS season 4

Max Verstappen, who has constantly been voicing against Netflix’s Drive To Survive, claims that they spoilt the image of Lando Norris.

Netflix’s Drive To survive has often received criticism for exaggerating or dramatizing reality. Current world champion Max Verstappen since 2021, has initiated his efforts to boycott them.

During the final weeks of the last season, the Dutchman announced that he wouldn’t be participating in any interviews for the series. According to him, his image in the sport has been misrepresented.

When asked about Netflix’s DTS season, Verstappen targetted Netflix for misrepresenting Lando Norris. According to him, they totally showed his contemporary as a ‘d**k’.

Max Verstappen says Netflix made “great guy” Lando Norris “look like a bit of a dick”. — Ben Hunt (@benjhunt) March 25, 2022

In season four, Norris is shown as a person who is unempathetic to Daniel Ricciardo. But in reality, he had a good bond with the Australian throughout 2021.

He also played a pivotal role in his teammate’s win in Monza. Moreover, they also manipulated Norris being grateful to Ricciardo for letting him lap him in Monaco as a jibe. These moments in the show irked fans too.

Yeah, Max Verstappen doesn’t like Drive to Survive ❌ He talked about how they have portrayed Lando Norris in the latest series of the show 👀#F1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/bwUPoddWDd — Crash F1 (@CRASH_NET_F1) March 25, 2022

Lando Norris laughed on the show

When the show was released, McLaren released a video of Ricciardo and Norris reacting to the trailer and the show’s first two episodes. The second episode widely covered their “rivalry” in 2021.

And while watching that episode, the two drivers laughed at the show’s portrayal. Lately, Norris also called out Netflix for overdoing things in the show. It seems like Netflix is falling out of favour from the drivers.

F1 to talk to Netflix

With the increasing resentments against DTS from all sides, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has finally decided to step up and solve the issue. The F1 boss revealed that they would be talking to Netflix and the drivers ahead of the next season on how to reduce the drama.

Domenicali admitted that the show has definitely benefitted the show. However, if the trend continues, it wouldn’t be long before the sport has to curtail the deal with the OTT platform.

