Actress Carmen Geiss Shares Words of Love for Ralf Schumacher And His Partner

Ralf Schumacher has earned the widespread support of the F1 community after he recently came out via social media. Posting a picture of himself with his partner, Schumacher revealing that he is in a same-sex relationship drew in a special message from his long-time friend Carmen Geiss.

Geiss is a German actress and entrepreneur married to Robert Geiss. Some time after Schumacher posted his picture, Geiss took to Instagram to send her love to the former F1 driver, whom she is grateful to have in her life.

Geiss has known about Schumacher’s relationship for two years and wrote under the German former driver’s post, “I have known Ralf for more than 25 years and he has always been a huge joy to me. Always liberal, a kind-hearted person who I can call day and night and, above all, who was always honest with me in his position.”

She also posted a picture with Schumacher and his partner Etienne. In the caption, she highlighted their courage, revealing that the two of them have been there for each other for years.

“This step was an act of liberation and self-acceptance for him. It was a courageous decision that has matured in him for a long time and one he is now full of pride and confidence.”

With Schumacher revealing the truth about his sexuality, he takes a bold step. F1 is a sport where not many have openly come out, but this could bring about a change. Given his own actions, the 49-year-old would be hoping that others don’t have to wait as long as he did.

Schumacher traveled a long road to realize the truth about himself

Schumacher had to travel a long and hard road before finally revealing the truth to the world. The fact that he was married to Cora Schumacher for 15 years made it even more difficult. But having come out, Schumacher’s bravery can be of huge inspiration to his son, David.

DRIVER ANNOUNCEMENT | David Schumacher joins Winward Motorsport in DTM! The 20-year-old son of former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher did FIA F3 with Trident last season. #DTM #FIAF3 David Schumacher pic.twitter.com/QSjmBrlSH0 — Feeder Series (@feeder_series) February 22, 2022

David followed in the footsteps of his father and uncle (Michael Schumacher) to get into racing. Currently employed by Mercedes, the 22-year-old competes in DTM with the Silver Arrows’ team Winward.

Several notable celebrities from Germany have displayed support for Schumacher since he came out on Sunday. From the F1 paddock, similar messages could be relayed from the likes of Lewis Hamilton.