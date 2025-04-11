Sky Germany Boycotts Saudi Arabian GP as a Supportive Gesture for Ralf Schumacher

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher received several plaudits from the motorsport world after he came out of the closet and confirmed his same-sex relationship with his partner, Etienne, last year. The German did so by sharing a post of his new love on Instagram with the caption, “The best thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything”.

Schumacher was previously married to Cora-Caroline Brinkmann from 2001 to 2015, and they also had a son, David. With Schumacher having a son from his previous marriage, it was obviously not easy for him to move on, but David seems to be happy with his father’s bold decision.

“I am very happy that you have finally found someone with whom you really feel that you feel very comfortable and secure, no matter if you are a man or a woman, I am 100% behind you Dad, and wish you all the best and congratulations,” David responded to his father’s post on Instagram.

Even in his professional circle in F1, where he works as an expert and broadcaster for Sky Sports Germany, Schumacher has received support for his open admission about his sexuality. So much so that Sky Germany have decided to boycott next weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as a supportive gesture to Schumacher since individuals involved in same sex relationships are not permitted in the country.

This is not the first time that the major entities of F1 have taken a stand against Saudi Arabia’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Major names such as Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel have been very vocal in voicing their displeasure with the country’s laws.

Hamilton and Vettel made bold statements ahead of the inaugural Saudi Arabian GP

Vettel, for long, has been an LGBTQ+ ally, having worn pride helmets and t-shirts to different Grands Prix, where he believes there is a need to inform the public about the same. He took a similar stance ahead of the inaugural Saudi Arabian GP in 2021.

F1 journalist Matt Bishop, who is openly gay, was one of the first people to spot that Vettel wore a pair of shoes that donned pride colors to the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP pre-race media briefing. “I’ve just given Seb Vettel his pre-race media briefing. He was wearing these again,” Bishop wrote on X. “What a guy! What an #LGBTQ+ ally! #WeRaceAsOne“.

I’ve just given Seb Vettel his pre-race media briefing. He was wearing these again. What a guy! What an #LGBTQ+ ally! #WeRaceAsOne pic.twitter.com/95uLJIiSp6 — Matt Bishop ️‍ (@TheBishF1) December 2, 2021

Like Vettel, Hamilton also expressed his concerns regarding Saudi Arabia’s LGBTQ+ laws back in 2021. He explained how he did not feel comfortable racing there since the laws for people who identify as LGBTQ+ are pretty extreme.

“There are places, such as here, [where for] the LGBTQ+ community there’s prison time, death penalty, and restrictions from people for being themselves and I don’t believe in that,” he said per Sky Sports. He believes that such rules need to be changed for the better and that the stakeholders of F1 must help in holding “uncomfortable discussions” that can help bring about a positive change.

With the rules against people who identify as LGBTQ+ being so strict, it is more than understandable why Sky Germany has decided to support Schumacher and not cover the Saudi Arabian GP next weekend.