mobile app bar

Admittedly a Dog Lover, Max Verstappen Seems to Finally Have Added a Canine to House Full of Cats

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
São Paulo Grand Prix 2024 at the Interlagos racetrack, in the south of the capital of São Paulo. In the photo, the driver, Max Verstappen 1, RED BULL, during a press conference

São Paulo Grand Prix 2024 at the Interlagos racetrack, in the south of the capital of São Paulo. In the photo, the driver, Max Verstappen 1, RED BULL, during a press conference | Credits: IMAGO / Fotoarena

Despite having multiple pet cats, Max Verstappen is admittedly a dog person. The Dutchman has owned two cats for a while and also recently got another kitten named ‘Donatello’. However, he has also had a canine in the past and seems to have added another one to his family.

Previously an owner to two Bengal cats, Verstappen explicitly confirmed at the Las Vegas GP that he got another kitten. But the news of him adopting another dog has come out via gossip pages on social media. @f1gossippofficial revealed on Instagram that Verstappen‘s girlfriend Kelly Piquet was spotted with a puppy at an event in Monaco.

Apparently, she had been spotted with this dog previously as well. The page also stated that the Red Bull driver also teased about this dog — who seems to be of the Dachshund breed — by stating that he likes Dachshund sausages.

If these rumors are true, Verstappen currently has a total of four pets, which may be the highest count among all F1 drivers. There was also a notion that the Dutchman only liked cats, owing to the encyclopedia-like knowledge he had about them.

In a fun activity with Red Bull once, the 27-year-old was able to accurately name almost every cat breed. However, he has stated that he likes dogs as well, and this isn’t the first time Verstappen has had a canine.

Verstappen may be a dog person but prefers having cats as pets

The Red Bull driver used to own a dog named ‘Spyke’, who passed away in December 2020 after living for 11 years. He posted about the same on Instagram, expressing grief about the same.

“My little friend is no more… rest in peace Spyke, 11 years I won’t forget…,” he wrote in the caption.

Now, that ain’t the reason why the Dutchman did not adopt another dog right away. He stated in an interview that he feels cats are more “self-sufficient” than the canines. So, when he is away for most of the year due to his packed F1 schedule, his pet cats can stay without much attention and care.

“When I’m traveling a lot to take care of a dog, it’s like a child. So it’s a bit more difficult,” Verstappen said. This makes sense as many drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been seen bringing their pet dogs to the paddock. The reigning world champion perhaps doesn’t believe that he can juggle racing with taking care of his dog.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1400 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these