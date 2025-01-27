Adrian Newey Claims New Regulations Will Be ‘Engine Dominated’ at the Beginning of 2026

New regulations are coming into effect in F1 from 2026 onwards. This will be a major juncture in the development of cars, as the engines will take a step towards being sustainable with an increase in the electrical power of the new hybrid power unit.

With such a significant overhaul to the formula, Adrian Newey feels that the new era could become engine-dominated. Despite new aerodynamic concepts such as active aero also coming to the mix, Newey thinks that the team building a better power unit could easily come out on top.

The former Red Bull Chief Technical Officer spoke about this in a recent conversation with Auto Motor und Sport‘s Michael Schmidt. “I think there is a chance that one manufacturer will come out on top and it will become an engine-dominated regulation,” he said.

Which team develops the strongest power unit come 2026 remains to be seen. Newey, however, would desperately want it to be Aston Martin. He will be joining the Silverstone-based outfit officially in March and will work behind the scenes in the months leading up to Honda becoming their new engine supplier.

Newey has experience working with the Japanese manufacturers at Red Bull with their association being littered with trophies. Now, if his claim of the new regulations being engine-centric turns out to be true, the success he tastes at Aston Martin could very well depend on how Honda fares.

Adrian Newey is confident Honda’s engines will soon match Mercedes’ and Ferrari’s. Full story: https://t.co/u9dS25AClw Listen to Newey’s full interview on @NataliePinkham‘s #InThePink podcast, download here: https://t.co/jIh7WO5LAi pic.twitter.com/AHtVDaOTOP — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 8, 2019

Aston Martin announced its partnership with Honda in mid-2023. It was a strategic decision based on how strong their power unit seemed to be in the back of the Red Bull cars since 2021. Honda had left F1 after that season, but their willingness to come back for the new regulations enticed Aston Martin into partnering up with them.

Currently, Red Bull and its sister team Racing Bulls are still using the Honda power units, and have looked quick and reliable on raw performance. At least in 2024, they did.

From 2026, however, that could change with Mercedes — who had nailed the turbo-hybrid changes in 2014 — expected to go on top of the pecking order.

So, it will be interesting to see how Honda does in comparison to Mercedes, whom Aston Martin is set to cut ties with. Will they regret their decision? Only time will tell.