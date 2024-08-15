Adrian Newey Finally Reveals What’s in His Secret Red Notebook

Adrian Newey has long been a subject of curiosity among Formula 1 fans. One of the most talked-about aspects of his work is the red notebook he is often seen carrying on the grid. For years, people have wondered what secrets it holds, and now, Newey has finally shed some light on its contents.

During a recent conversation on the Talking Bull podcast, Newey revealed that his design inspiration comes from a variety of sources. While his work is primarily a technical process, Newey explained that he draws inspiration from nature, studying the efficiency of birds, insects, and even sharks.

“If I look at some of the solutions that birds have for very high efficiencies, then there are things that have been learned and are applied,” he shared. Although he didn’t confirm whether these ideas directly helped him to produce the RB17, he acknowledged that nature’s designs are often used in engineering solutions.

However, Newey’s approach to design doesn’t stop at nature. He is also known for his keen observations of other teams’ cars on the grid. These observations play a key role in helping him continuously learn and improve upon his designs.

“So I think I do always try to keep my eyes open. I think curiosity is such a valuable thing. You know I’m well known for looking around on the grid,” Newey said.

Newey then added that these notes are not about copying others but rather about understanding their thought processes and potentially learning from them. “It’s looking at what other people are doing and just thinking, okay, why are they doing that,” he explained.

This curiosity and desire to learn from a wide range of sources have been key to Newey’s successes over the years. He credited this mindset to have played a big part in his innovative designs, which have helped him become one of the most successful designers in Formula 1 history today.