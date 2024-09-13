mobile app bar

Adrian Newey Found Solution to His 1996 F1 Car Problem in Propeller Plane – “Stupid”

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Adrian Newey

Credits- IMAGO

Hailed as the greatest car designer in F1 history, Adrian Newey has consistently developed unique solutions to challenging problems. Drawing inspiration from everyday objects, he has effectively addressed persistent issues in car design. Notably, an airplane design once helped him tackle a particular hurdle rather simply.

Appearing as a guest on the High-Performance Podcast on YouTube, Newey recalled how, during the 1996 season, the height difference between Williams drivers Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve consistently created problems for the FW19 — the car his team was using at the time.

With Hill being taller, the airflow at the top of the helmet kept separating at the headrest. Subsequently, some of it would go down the airbox, making the car’s engine lose power. Everyone at Williams gave it a lot of thought but they weren’t able to come up with a solution. That was until Newey took a flight.

While traveling on a plane, Newey noticed a unique shape on the air intake around the engine area. This observation led him to relate it to the problems faced by the FW19. The British aerodynamicist quickly understood why the propeller and engine intake were shaped as they were. He admitted feeling “stupid” for realizing that the solution to his problems was so straightforward. He revealed:

“They had obviously come up with a similar problem relative to the propeller-shaped engine intake appropriately. ‘Stupid, that’s the solution!'”

The solution Newey adopted soon became the standard in F1, with all teams following suit. Hill ended up winning the 1996 World championship, followed by Villeneuve in 1997.

This established Newey as a trendsetter in the paddock, further increasing his demand. Notably, it’s not just about Newey; in the tightly-knit F1 community, an elegant new approach quickly influences others to adopt similar practices.

