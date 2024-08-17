Adrian Newey Joining Aston Martin Likened to $16,500 Big Mac Abomination: “Such a Sad Thing”

Adrian Newey is reportedly very close to signing a contract with Aston Martin. While there was a strong possibility that Newey might join Ferrari, it appears that the Italian team has distanced itself from such a move. This development has left many, including F1 journalist, Peter Windsor with mixed feelings.

In his recent YouTube video, Windsor addressed fan questions about the impending move and expressed his disappointment. Despite his reservations, Windsor acknowledged that the move would be beneficial for Fernando Alonso.

According to the former Ferrari manager, the Spaniard, who has been with Aston Martin since 2023, could benefit from Newey’s expertise down the line. However, he also noted the bittersweet nature of the situation about Alonso’s age when the first car with true Newey DNA would be available.

BBC: Adrian Newey most likely going to Aston Martin to work alongside Fernando Alonso, something that is on his wish list. Ferrari no longer seems to be an option for Newey. According to Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna, they are afraid that Newey would have too much power and… pic.twitter.com/ZqMpvRxbdM — Marc | Formula 1 (@433_marc) July 16, 2024

In all, Windsor was not at all happy with the idea of Newey going to the Silverstone outfit. He likened the situation to ordering a Big Mac at McDonald’s and pairing it with a $16,500 (€15,000) bottle of Lafite Rothschild, suggesting that it would be a mismatch to see someone of Newey’s caliber at Aston Martin.

“I just feel very unsettled by the whole thing. You know, it’s like going to McDonald’s, ordering your Big Mac, and then bringing in a €15,000 bottle of Lafite Rothschild and drinking that with your Big Mac. I mean it’s just such a sad thing if he [Newey] goes there [Aston Martin],” Windsor remarked.

He even candidly made a snide remark on Lance Stroll, hinting for the fans to be ready to see him winning Grands Prix as part of this transformation. Regardless, Newey’s arrival at Aston could finally see their championship ambitions materialize in reality.

Newey is part of Lawrence Stroll’s mega plan for Aston Martin

Windsor also described Newey as being at the top of Lawrence Stroll’s “shopping list”, with the billionaire determined to transform Aston Martin into a championship-winning team. However, he implied that this lavish spending approach might not be enough to achieve and sustain success in the sport.

In recent months, Aston Martin has made several high-profile additions to its team. Andy Cowell will take on the role of Group Chief Executive Officer in October, and Enrico Cardile, the former Ferrari technical director, has been appointed as the team’s F1 chief technical officer.

⚠️ | Adrian Newey has made a secret visit to Aston Martin’s Silverstone facility recently. Aston Martin’s staff were requested to leave the factory for the duration of the visit to try to stop news about Newey’s visit being leaked.#F1 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/vnnXGqclrl — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) June 20, 2024

As for Newey, Reports have also surfaced that he was given a private tour of Aston Martin’s Silverstone facility earlier this year and has been offered a lucrative contract worth close to $100 million over three to four years.

Meanwhile, Ferrari appears to have stepped back from the race to sign Newey. According to reports, Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna, is reluctant to offer an unreasonably high salary to Newey compared to Lawrence Stroll. He is also concerned about the level of influence Newey would command at the Italian team.