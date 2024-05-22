Adrian Newey’s Manager Denies Ferrari Rumors After Italian Giants Seemed to Be in Pole to Grab Aero-God’s Services

Over the past weeks, several reports have claimed that Adrian Newey will move to Ferrari after leaving Red Bull in early 2025. However, Newey’s manager, Eddie Jordan, has now shut down the rumor mill with his latest statement about the 65-year-old’s future.

Speaking of the Ferrari move, Jordan has been quoted on X (formerly Twitter) as saying, “It’s not accurate. I can give my life on that. There is no inclination to go in any particular way at the moment. We’re looking at opportunities and letting people come and talk to us. I’m speaking as someone who should know.”

Newey is still contemplating his next move as per Jordan. This revelation aligns with what veteran F1 journalist Mark Hughes also said about the matter. Referencing his conversation with Newey in Miami, Hughes explained that the Briton himself is undecided about his next team.

Many consider Newey as one of the greatest F1 designers of all time. His credentials as a 25-time world champion with teams like McLaren, Williams, and Red Bull have made him a popular man in the paddock.

Hence, as soon as Newey announced his departure from Red Bull, many suitors reportedly emerged to seek his services. While Ferrari seemed to be in pole position to sign Newey, teams like Aston Martin have also been reportedly thrown into the fray. Moreover, a shock move to his old team, Williams, has also emerged recently as a possibility.

Is Adrian Newey considering a sabbatical from Formula 1?

It would not be an overstatement to say that Adrian Newey is currently the most wanted man in the paddock. With the 2026 regulations reset right over the horizon, Newey’s immense technical capabilities make him a very sought-after individual for many teams.

What adds to the allure of the Briton is the fact that he has orchestrated the unimaginable dominance Red Bull have enjoyed in the ground-effects era of the sport. It is under him that Max Verstappen and the team registered a record-breaking 2023 season. His designed car, the RB19, went on to win a staggering 21 out of 22 races last year.

Amidst all this, Newey might not even be thinking about his next F1 project. Speaking to Formula1.com about his departure from the Milton-Keynes-based team, Newey revealed that he felt a “little bit tired” of the F1 circus and that was a huge factor in his decision to leave Red Bull.