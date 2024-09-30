Adrian Newey Reveals His Disadvantage Amidst the Arrival of 2026 Regulations

Adrian Newey will start a new chapter in his career at Aston Martin. But his work at the Silverstone outfit will be tricky with the team needing a huge step forward before the 2026 regulations. Amid this requirement, Newey says he is already at a disadvantage.

According to Motorsport-Total.com, Newey discussed this during Aston Martin’s announcement of his arrival in September. He said, “The aerodynamic rules [for 2026] will be announced on January 1 or 2 [2025]. I’ll be joining about two months after that and will need to get up to speed as quickly as possible.”

Adrian Newey, who has built a reputation as the greatest F1 designer in history, is set to join Aston Martin pic.twitter.com/pGqOeX6JxI — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 7, 2024

The British designer knows he will have to understand the dynamics at Aston Martin and sort out his team’s span of control and hierarchy to smoothly work on the new regulations. With other teams having a two-month headstart as he claims, it will be up to Newey’s skill to make a better car than its rivals for 2026.

With the new regulations resetting the pecking order, that is Aston Martin‘s chance to make a big lap up the grid and become a race-winning outfit and a championship contender. Even Newey’s focus will be on the same. However, the Briton will also look to help the team with their 2025 development.

Now, if Aston Martin doesn’t have a good enough car for 2025, they may write off the season to focus on 2026. However, Newey‘s touch can help them improve the car, despite next year being the last year of the current regulations cycle. Still, the Briton won’t have as much influence on the 2025 car as its inherent concept won’t be his brainchild.

Newey and Aston Martin’s 2025 dilemma

It would be interesting to see how Aston Martin handles their 2025 car. Currently, they are struggling badly in the midfield. But there is a possibility they make a big step up like in 2023. If so, Newey’s input in the 2025 in-season development would be key to making the most of their car.

Nevertheless, Aston Martin would also weigh out the importance of working on the 2026 regulations and improving their 2025 car. Eventually, for the long term, the former would be beneficial if the Silverstone outfit wishes to sustain being a top team in F1.

Newey also has a great reputation working for new regulation changes. Even if he may have an aggressive concept, the Briton ensures that his team produces a championship-winning car sooner or later. Aston Martin will hope that Newey once again succeeds in extending his impeccable record of producing championship-winning cars at all teams he has worked with since the ’90s.