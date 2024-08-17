mobile app bar

Adrian Newey Urged to Join McLaren to Boost Son’s Career

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Adrian Newey Urged to Join McLaren to Boost Son’s Career

Credits: IMAGO HochZwei

After months of being linked with a move to Ferrari, it seems as though Adrian Newey has penned a deal with Aston Martin. Speaking of this latest development, F1 journalist Peter Windsor failed to understand the 65-year-old’s motivations for joining the Silverstone-based team when an option in the form of McLaren was seemingly available.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor said that he was not sure why Newey would want to work for the Strolls when he could have easily found a better match with McLaren and Zak Brown. In addition to their common love for classic cars and the team being his old stomping grounds, Windsor also highlighted Newey’s son Harrison’s emerging GT racing career.

“From Adrian’s point of view – why he wouldn’t prefer to go to McLaren than go and work for the Strolls? That’s another odd one. He’d be at home with McLaren – cool team, great love for historic cars between Zak [Brown] and Adrian, and then lots of GT racing stuff [that] Harry Newey can get involved with,” Windsor explained.

Harrison Newey is a pretty handy race car driver as well. The last time he competed was in a one-off showing at the 2020 European Le Mans Series in the LM GTE category – scoring a podium for the AF Corse team at Spa-Francorchamps.

He has won the Asian Le Mans Series in 2018 in the LMP2 category as well as the MRF Challenge Formula 2000 championship in 2017. That being said, Windsor did concede that right now McLaren really did not need Newey.

McLaren might not need but want Newey

Windsor feels that whilst the Woking-based team are on the right trajectory with their car, it would be a novelty to have the 65-year-old in their ranks anyway. “They’re [McLaren] doing such a good job anyway. But it’s better to have Adrian than not have him. And if you’ve got Adrian, he’s not going anywhere else either,” he concluded.

Newey has served as McLaren’s technical director in the past from 1997 to 2005. During this time, the British design genius led Mika Hakkinen to two drivers’ world titles in 1998 and 1999 as well as securing McLaren the 1998 constructors’ title with the MP4/13.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these