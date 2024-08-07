Afraid of Regrets, Lewis Hamilton Reflects On When He Will Take His Final Bow in F1

Formula 1 is a sport where often the younger drivers are expected to excel. However, the presence of the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, who just turned 43 a week ago, suggests otherwise. And with Hamilton signing a multi-year deal with Ferrari that starts in 2025, he is expected to stay active in F1 for at least a few more years.

But questions about when Hamilton will decide to retire are always looming within the F1 community. Fans and experts alike are eager to know how much longer one of the sport’s greatest drivers will continue to compete. Hamilton recently opened up about the same.

In an exclusive with Esquire, Hamilton was asked to shed light on how long he plans to compete in F1. One significant factor in Hamilton’s retirement considerations is the hectic and relentless Formula 1 schedule. The racing calendar leaves little room for rest, with the season running nearly year-round. Hamilton shared;

“There are days I’m like, shoot, I don’t know how much longer I can go. There are days where I’m like, shoot, I’d love a break, a proper break because you don’t get a real big break in the season like other sports.”

He elaborated on the tight schedule, explaining that the season doesn’t end until mid to late December, and training for the next year begins as early as January. This demanding schedule takes a physical and mental toll on F1 drivers.

Despite the challenges, he maintains a deep love for the sport. Hamilton emphasizes that he will continue racing as long as he enjoys it.

#F1 | John Elkann on Lewis Hamilton and his move to Ferrari: “He wants to win the eighth title, Ferrari wants to win and with Lewis they are stronger. He doesn’t come to Ferrari to enjoy his retirement and it’s important to have motivated people around, who want to win.” “Those… pic.twitter.com/nERv3YCjdj — deni (@fiagirly) August 7, 2024

“Is there a time when I’m not all in and I’m just not in love with it anymore? That’s the moment that hopefully never happens, in the sense that I’ve fallen out of love with it. But I will know when I need to stop,” he added.

Hamilton also reflected on the advice he has received from other athletes who retired earlier than they wanted. He can feel the regret in their sentiments and is determined not to make the same mistake.

“I’ve spoken to many [athletes] who’ve said they wish they could have just done one more year or two,” he added. “And they’re like, ‘Stay in as long as you can!’ But I don’t want to do it if I’m not good.”

He also points out how much easier it was to train and recover when he was younger. However, now he has to balance training with several other responsibilities.