After Encouraging Canada Podium, Toto Wolff Sends a Warning to Red Bull With New Developments in the Pipeline

Mercedes has shown impressive growth after a sluggish start to this year. Even in Canada, the Silver Arrows were not really expecting a podium. But Lewis Hamilton’s incredible effort made it possible, and with that, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has sent a warning to his rivals: Red Bull.

With two successive podium races, Mercedes has picked up the right trajectory. And they are fighting for the P2 in the constructors’ standings with Aston Martin and Ferrari and could very likely win it.

However, their aim is the top. For that, they are showing the right trajectory, and the team boss Wolff has declared that the new upgrades are incoming, which should go in as a warning to Red Bull.

New upgrades on the way reveal Toto Wolff

The first upgrades that were set to debut in Imola but showed their first effect in Spain has been the biggest positive for the Silver Arrows. Learning from that, Wolff reveals new changes going ahead in the season. And on top of that, as a ‘warning’ to his rival, the Austrian reveals the big gains in the simulator.

“We’re bringing a larger one to Silverstone,” he said as per the Motorsport. “We are seeing good performance gains that are coming in the tunnel. We are seeing a better understanding of what the car needs to go fast and what the set-ups need to look like.”

Wolff further adds that the steps from here would be bigger now and hopes for a better season ahead. Would he be able to cut down the margin against Red Bull? That needs to be known.

Encouraged by slashed deficit

In Spain, Mercedes finished 23 seconds behind Red Bull. And in Canada, the deficit was slashed to 14 seconds, though there were several factors to it: track characteristics and safety car deployment.

However, seeing the single-lap performance, Mercedes showed a better output. So, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Silver Arrows have progressed over the last few weeks.

Wolff responding to the reduced gap against Red Bull, claims that Mercedes are on the right trajectory. But there is still much work to do with 14 more races remaining this season.