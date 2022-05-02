“The most efficient thing for them would be to drive in F1”- Porsche set to take over 50 percent of Red Bull Racing’s shares

After months of speculation, latest reports points towards Porsche finalizing details to take over 50 percent of Red Bull Racing’s shares.

Red Bull has been one of the most successful teams in F1’s recent history. Between 2010 and 2013 they won every single Title, and they’ve been towards the front of the grid ever since. They spent a few years in the shadows of Mercedes, but they’re once again at the summit, with Max Verstappen guiding them to Title glory in 2021.

Over the last few months, rumors about Audi and Porsche entering F1 have been emerging. According to Motorsport total, the latter is set to take partner up with Red Bull from the 2026 season onwards.

Audi meanwhile are still looking for someone to work with. There were talks about a potential partnership with McLaren, but as things stand, it looks extremely unlikely.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess confirmed the rumors surrounding Porsche’s takeover. According to Diess, they want to expand their brand in motorsport, and there’s no better way than to drive in Formula 1, the most coveted event in the world.

It’s important for Porsche to make a name for themselves in motorsport

Diess also went on to talk about the importance of being in F1 for the group. He believes that Porsche is a ‘sporty brand’, and has much stronger name than Audi. As a result, it’s easier for them to be in the sport, because it has higher potential.

The German also cites F1’s growth as a key factor behind this decision. In particular, he talks about their growth in the USA, something which a lot of investors have had their eyes on for the last few years. He too, recognizes Netflix’s role in this.

🚨| Porsche is known to be planning to take over 50 percent of Red Bull Racing’s team shares.#F1 [Motorsport Total] — LC (@LappedCars) May 2, 2022

“You come to the conclusion that when Porsche does motorsport, the most efficient thing is to drive Formula 1,” Diess said. “You almost have to put a check on that. And when Porsche says they will soon be transferring not four but four and a half billion, then you have to say ,’Okay, you have to accept that.'”

“Formula 1 is developing extremely positively worldwide,” he continued. “Netflix has led to the following also in the USA is growing significantly. Asia is growing, including young customer groups.”

Porsche’s partnership with Red Bull in F1 set to kick off in 2026

There are no immediate plans for the German manufacturers to enter F1. They plan on doing so after the engine freeze is lifted, in the 2026 season. Entering a sport as complicated as this takes time and preparation.

The 2026 power units will be radically different to the ones we see today. Diess insists that the group will take full advantage of this technology window.

Makes perfect sense, they can develop the car and the engine in the same place in MK — Alex N (@AlexN4774) February 18, 2022

“You need five or ten years to be at the front,” he continued. “You can only get in if you have a major rule change. “And that will come in 2026, “when you want to electrify the drives much more, also with synthetic fuels.

“That means you need a new engine development. And to develop a new engine, you need three or four years. That means you can decide now to drive Formula 1. Or then probably not again for ten years,” he concluded.