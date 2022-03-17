2022 Bahrain GP: Everything you need to know about the Bahrain International Circuit

The 2022 Formula 1 season kicks off on 2oth March, with the Bahrain International Circuit hosting the Bahrain GP.

The controversy riddled 2021 season is now behind us and a new era in the sport is about to begin. Massive regulation changes have been introduced ahead of the upcoming campaign, that is set to kick off in the desert this weekend.

For the second year in a row, the first race is being held in Bahrain. The race in Bahrain takes place in Sakhir, at the Bahrain International Circuit. The first time his circuit hosted an F1 race was in 2004, when the legendary Michael Schumacher took home the chequered flag.

Last year’s race in Bahrain was definitely one to remember. Red Bull impressed everyone with their package in pre-season testing, and carried forward their good form into Qualifying. It was there that Max Verstappen took pole position.

In the race, the Dutchman battled for the win with Hamilton, in a duel that lasted until the very last lap of the race. Hamilton got the upper hand in the end, but it set the stage for a season unlike no other. If we are to see a repeat of that, F1 fans are in for a treat.

How long is the track at the Bahrain International Circuit

The lay-out of the track in Sakhir has received mixed reviews throughout. Some praise the circuit for providing drivers with numerous overtaking possibilities. On the other hand, it has been criticized due to it’s very large run-off areas. The reason for that is that, drivers often go un-punished for not staying on track.

Three different layouts have been used for F1 races in the Bahrain International Circuit. The most predominantly used one is the ‘Grand Prix Track’, which is 3.363 mi (5.412km) long. This was used from 2005-2009, and then from 2012-present.

A different layout was used for the inaugural race in Sakhir, in 2004. It was a pre-modified version of the current GP layout.

In 2010, the organizers decided to use the Endurance Layout, which was widely criticized due to it’s twisty and turvy nature. This is 3.914 mi (6.299km) long.

More recently in 2020, we saw the outer layout in Sakhir, which received overwhelmingly good response due to it’s fast lap times and racing action. The outer circuit is 2.202 mi (3.543km) long.

The 2022 Bahrain GP will be held on the traditional Grand Prix layout.

Bahrain GP lap records:

The Bahrain GP has seen some fantastic battles over the years. We’ve had some legendary drivers put in scintillating laps across this circuit. However, the record for the fastest laps in Formula 1, lie with just a precious few.

Name of Driver Lap Time F1 Car Race Grand Prix Circuit (2005-present) Pedro de La Rosa 1:31.447 McLaren MP4-20 2005 Bahrain GP Outer Circuit (2020) George Russell 0:55.404 Mercedes W-11 2020 Sakhir GP Endurance Circuit (2010) Fernando Alonso 1:58.287 Ferrari F10 2010 Bahrain GP Grand Prix Circuit (2004) Michael Schumacher 1:30.252 Ferrari F2004 2004 Bahrain GP

How many laps are there in the Bahrain GP?

The Bahrain GP has a total of 57 laps, where drivers race around the Bahrain International Circuit under the floodlights. Prior to 2014, the race was a day-race.

After shifting to a night race, the Bahrain GP became the only race after Singapore GP, to race under the floodlights.

In 2020, the outer circuit was used for a one-off Sakhir GP. Sergio Perez, who was racing for Racing Point at the time, won it after driving around the outer layout for 87 laps.