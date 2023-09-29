After FIA Ban Slows Down Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Dives Into Salvation

Coming into 2023, Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin had a mega start to their season. They were the second-fastest team on the grid after Red Bull. However, their blistering start has come to a halt after the FIA put a ban on their flexi wing. Despite this, the British team will try everything to salvage the remainder of the season, as per lastwordonsports.com

Advertisement

Lawrence Stroll’s team, surprisingly, took the title of being the second-fastest team when the 2023 season kicked off. The rise of the Silverstone-based team, with multiple podium finishes for Fernando Alonso was phenomenal, especially considering how they were struggling for points, last year.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AstonMartinF1/status/1705892332170518546?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, after the FIA ban, their performance declined. The F1 governing body put a clampdown on Aston Martin’s flexi-wing in Azerbaijan. Therefore, it resulted in them coming down from P2 to P4 in the championship. Nevertheless, Lando Norris thinks that the British team can still make a comeback.

How is Aston Martin preparing to return to the top?

With Aston Martin having fallen behind, they’re doing their bit to salvage the 2023 F1 season. After the flexi-wing ban, they have suffered hugely. First Mercedes, and then Ferrari overtook them in the standings.

If they cannot improve in the next few races, chances are McLaren will overtake them and send them down to P5. This is something nobody could have predicted after the opening race in Bahrain this year. Nevertheless, lastwordonsports.com reported that Dan Fallows and his team will do the needful to save the season.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AstonMartinF1/status/1706262903798497346?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Given that their 2024 challenger will be an evolution of the AMR23, they can’t stand any discrepancies in terms of development at the end of the season. They have a short window to rectify things before this season gets wrapped up.

Advertisement

Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin in 2024

Aston Martin currently stands in P4 of the Constructors’ championship. They are 84 and 64 points behind Mercedes and Ferrari. However, there is hardly any chance for them to retrieve their position from the German and Italian rivals.

On the other hand, the Silverstone-based team needs to make sure that hold on to their P4 from McLaren. The Papayas made a mega resurgence this year and stand 49 points behind Aston Martin.

As for Alonso [P4 in the driver’s championship], he picked up seven podiums this season, the third most after Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Unfortunately, he did not receive the much-needed support from Lance Stroll, and due to this, his team is still lagging behind compared to the top teams.