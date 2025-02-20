“He’s Not the Reason That Team Isn’t Winning”: F1 Journo Defends Lance Stroll Amid Aston Martin’s Misery

STROLL Lance (can), Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24, portrait press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during the Formula 1 Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024, 21th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from November 1 to 3, 2024 on the Interlagos Circuit, in Sao Paulo, Brazil Credits: IMAGO / Panoramic by PsnewZ

One of the most criticized drivers on the F1 grid, Lance Stroll, has not received particularly kind treatment from the media over the years. Sometimes, it’s because of his driving, which arguably has been forgettable and underwhelming. But mostly, it’s about how his father owns the team he drives for.

Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll purchased Racing Point in 2019 and one of the first things he did was sign his son.

Soon, Racing Point became Aston Martin with the boss’ vision being simple: competing for race wins and the Championship. Unfortunately, Lance‘s driving never really did much to suggest that Aston Martin was a top team.

In 2024, the team had a woeful season with Lance being a near-invisible figure on the grid. There was scathing criticism from many, including former Haas boss Guenther Steiner. However, Lance has found a supporter in Laurence Edmondson.

Oftentimes, Lance is cited as the reason behind Aston Martin’s troubles. But Edmondson, on the ESPN Unlapped podcast, revealed how it wasn’t his fault.

“Whatever you think of Lance Stroll, he’s not the reason the team isn’t winning at the moment,” the F1 journalist said. “The reason the team isn’t winning at the moment is the car isn’t good enough.”

BREAKING: Lance Stroll will race with Aston Martin for 2025 and beyond!#F1 @AstonMartinF1 pic.twitter.com/7htjjUp3kP — Formula 1 (@F1) June 27, 2024

Yes, Fernando Alonso finished eight times on the podium in 2023, but with a sub-par car the following season, there wasn’t much even he could do either. Judging by the number of times the two-time World Champion complained about the car on the team radio, he was clearly not happy with what Aston Martin had given him.

Exciting times ahead for Stroll and Alonso?

There’s no denying that Lance will have to step up his game to fight for wins when the time comes. Without him doing so, Aston Martin can kiss their chances of winning the Constructors’ goodbye.

However, until Lance gets that opportunity, it would be unfair to question his motivation or desire.

The eventuality of them having a championship-winning car under their belt may not be too far away, however. The Silverstone-based outfit recently signed legendary aerodynamicist Adrian Newey with the hopes of designing a car capable of fighting for the crown.

Alonso, for one, is really excited about the same and is looking forward to having a last hurrah in 2026 by fighting for the title, before finally calling time on his storied career,

Whether Lance can join the party, remains to be seen.