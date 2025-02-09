After Going Out of Stock in 48 Hours, Ferrari Releases More Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Merch for $45

Lewis Hamilton’s alliance with Ferrari has lived up to the hype so far. Announced last year, F1 fans waited almost an entire year before seeing the duo come together. The #44 driver’s first day with the Scuderia was a sold-out hit but his merchandise has been selling out faster!

Within 48 hours of Ferrari debuting their 2025 season caps — branded with the iconic #44 — they went out of stock. Now, the iconic Italian team has persevered to get them back in stock for the fans and at a discounted rate.

The initial rollout saw fans grab Hamilton’s Ferrari cap at $60 a piece. But the latest offering on the official website of Ferrari sees a return of the merchandise at a reduced rate of $45 per cap. These items are for pre-order only and shows just how much the Tifosi love the seven-time world champion.

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari cap is back in stock!!! pic.twitter.com/8AORwptIT3 — аlina (@mercedarri) February 9, 2025

The obvious reason to partner with Hamilton was to bring about an iconic alliance and hunger for titles. Ferrari sees themselves in the midst of a 17-year-old title drought and Hamilton wants that elusive eighth driver’s championship.

But beneath all the sporting anticipation and fanfare, Ferrari as an organization has already hit the jackpot.

Hamilton x Ferrari is a multi-billion dollar masterstroke

More than 1,000 fans were in attendance to see Hamilton roll out as a Ferrari driver for the first time during a private test at the team’s Fiorano track earlier this year. And now, the quickly selling out merchandise is just another testament to the fact that the team have invested in the right man.

Even last year, as soon as the announcement was made that Hamilton will become a Ferrari driver, the stocks of the organization grew leaps and bounds — in the billions. No doubt, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has dubbed the #44 driver the team’s greatest commercial asset.

Safe to say, Hamilton’s first home race for the Scuderia at the 2025 Italian GP at Monza will be a sight to behold. And if the team can give him a race-winning car and if he actually goes on to win, it might break all the sporting records known to mankind.