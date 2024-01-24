After Las Vegas GP’s $1.2 Billion Success, Will Formula 1 Include New York for 4th US Race?

Despite early doubts and controversies, the inaugural Las Vegas GP was a huge success. The affluent marketing efforts and the on-track action meant that the race garnered a whopping $1.2 billion, as per As.com. Now, with the financial success of the Las Vegas GP as a benchmark, Formula 1 is keen to add a fourth US Grand Prix to the calendar, with New York emerging as the favorite destination for the sport. Martin Brundle had also spoken about the possibility of the same.

During his iconic grid walk, he commented, “This is what it should be all about. We said early on, Vegas, Miami, and New York, they’re the next cities we should be in, and Vegas delivered.” With Miami and Las Vegas now on the calendar, the sport could add New York to the calendar.

Sports Illustrated has reported that F1’s CEO Stefano Domenicali is interested in having the race around the historic Central Park area. The ex-Ferrari man believes that as the area is a central tourist attraction, the sport will benefit massively from hosting a flagship event right at the heart of the city.

However, with the hindsight of disruptions faced by the natives of Las Vegas readily available to New York’s mayor Eric Adams, he is keen to have the race on the outskirts of the city instead. Nonetheless, as both parties are eager to have a race in the city, the matter of where to host it is perhaps nothing more than a trivial discussion.

How the Las Vegas GP surprised its critics all over the globe?

In terms of pure numbers, the race on the iconic Las Vegas strip was a grand success. However, while many people were apprehensive about the event in terms of its racing quality, they were in for a pleasant surprise.

The race was full to the brim with many overtakes, an intense battle for the lead, and some really nail-biting last-lap passes. Hence, the race and the spectacle of the Las Vegas GP really exceeded the expectations many analysts had.

The entire event had several fan experience zones and entertainment hubs. The same can very well be implemented in New York City. Naturally, after the success of the Las Vegas race, many within the sport believe New York could be the next big thing for Formula 1 and global motorsport.