Max Verstappen’s Interview After ‘Couple of Drinks’ Bags Lawrence Barretto’s ‘Highlight’ of Last Triple Header

The final triple-header of the 2024 season saw the F1 circus fly around America, Qatar, and finally Abu Dhabi. While the busy traveling schedule and racing action would have been exhausting for everyone working in the sport, one particular Max Verstappen moment from these races made it all worth it for F1TV presenter, Lawrence Barretto.

The 2024 Las Vegas GP was a historic night for F1 but more so for the Red Bull driver who clinched his fourth consecutive world title. After a few celebratory drinks, the #1 driver decided to sit down with Barretto for a chat.

“My highlight was my chat with Max [Verstappen] after he won his world championship in Las Vegas. He was as relaxed as I have seen him,” Barretto revealed on the Pad-Hoc podcast. The 27-year-old had downed a few beers before his interview and that surely did help him open up.

Barretto especially picked this moment as his highlight of the triple-header because he saw a different Verstappen unfold under the lights in Vegas. Barretto went on to say that he learned a lot about the man Verstappen rather than the racing driver — thanks to the uninhibited Dutchman.

Verstappen partied like a champion after his title win at Las Vegas

In each of the interviews that Verstappen did after his title triumph, the Dutchman was consuming some sort of alcohol. In a lot of interviews, the #1 driver was seen sporting a can of Heineken — a well-deserved drink after a season that has sapped every last bit of resolve from him to defend his title.

Hilariously, though, the Dutchman even walked into the official FIA press conference with his choice of drink ready. Disguised inside a black flask, Verstappen took his favorite beverage — a gin and tonic — into the conference room.

His fellow drivers also went on to spill the beans about the night-long celebrations that Verstappen had endured. Mercedes driver, George Russell had commented that he had seen the Red Bull driver drink till 9 AM the next morning!