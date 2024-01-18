After Paying Big Money for Cats Jimmy and Sassy, It’s No Wonder Max Verstappen Broke Doors for Them

Unlike Lewis Hamilton’s preference for dogs, Max Verstappen unequivocally aligns himself as a cat enthusiast. As per reports, the three-time champion is the proud owner of two Bengal cats, Jimmy and Sassy. These companions frequently grace social media, notably on the Instagram account of Verstappen’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet. Undoubtedly, the Dutchman considers his cats among his top favorites, with a willingness to invest up to $3000 in them and even going as far as breaking a door for their sake.

Max Verstappen personally chose the names for his Bengal cats, Jimmy and Sassy, taking inspiration from two Monaco nightclubs, Jimmy’z and the Sass Cafe. However, alongside his love for Bengal cats, Verstappen has also had a fondness for Persian cats.

During a TikTok livestream, Verstappen expressed nostalgic memories of these four-legged companions from his childhood. However, for those unaware, it’s important to emphasize that the Dutchman’s love for his cats is so profound that he has dedicated $3000 for each of his current companions.

Considering his strong fondness, when asked about the potential of adding more cats, Verstappen responded with a notable answer. He said.” I would like a 100 cats, but also you have to take care of them.” Unfortunately, managing a hundred cars wouldn’t be a wise choice for individuals like Verstappen because of the demanding schedule imposed by Formula 1.

Why did Max Verstappen broke the door for his cat?

In May, last year, Max Verstappen embarked on an unconventional rescue mission to locate his cat. During one of his Twitch livestreams, Verstappen shared the incident of breaking a door with a hammer to rescue his pet cat.

While recounting the incident, Verstappen explained that as he was searching for one of his cats, he heard meowing coming from behind a door. He detailed how his pet got stuck in a small closet room with only one entrance.

Essentially, Verstappen’s cat had entered the room and jumped onto a bed, causing it to fall and block the door, making it unable to open. Consequently, with no alternative, Verstappen had to create a hole in the door. In light of this, Verstappen said, “Now I have a door with a massive hole in it! I tried [to take it off the hinges] but the thing is, you have to open the door slightly and unhook it.”

Nevertheless despite Verstappen’s meticulous safety precautions for his cats, there is an additional worry on his mind. The Dutchman confesses to an ongoing fear of returning home and discovering that his cats have caused significant damage to the apartment.

In a video that Bella posted on Twitter, Verstappen said, “I just want to get home. See my cats, probably they’ve destroyed the whole apartment.”