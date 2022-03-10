“After super Max, it’s let’s go Lando!”- Pitstop boys have dropped a new track for McLaren superstar Lando Norris

The Pitstop boys have released a new track dedicated to McLaren’s Lando Norris ahead of the 2022 championship season.

In 2016, a trio of Dutch F1 fans released the song “Super Max!” dedicated to Max Verstappen who had won his first race in Barcelona. These fans now commonly known as the “Pitstop Boys” have released a new single dedicated to Lando Norris.

Norris’ official team #L4NDO posted a small clip of the song on their official Twitter handle and declared that it is legit.

As much as the fans of the young British driver are eager to see their star driver perform in the upcoming season, they are eager to hear the new track.

Furthermore, Norris will head out on the track for the pre-season testing in Bahrain in his new McLaren for the final preparations before the new season begins.

Also Read: McLaren’s Lando Norris looks back on a strong first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona

Lando Norris all alone on the first day

On the opening day of the pre-season testing Bahrain, Lando Norris stood alone in front of his car for the photoshoot as his teammate Daniel Ricciardo called in sick.

Ricciardo was supposed to undergo testing in Bahrain but McLaren announced that he will not be available as he is feeling unwell. Therefore, Norris will be in the car for the opening day.

The Australian driver is looking forward to making his name in the sport after having an unsuccessful debut year with McLaren.

Ricciardo finished the 2021 season 45 points behind young team-mate Lando Norris in the driver standings.

Also Read: McLaren boss denies F1 stint anytime soon for IndyCar sensation because of stable lineup by Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris

Norris is keen to watch the new season of Drive to Survive

Netflix is due to release the new season of its F1 documentary Drive to Survive on March 11. Like many F1 fans, Norris is also keen to watch the new season.

However, he revealed his role in the docu-series. Norris thinks he might not have shown his best side in some of the footage.

“I did a few things with them at home as well, a couple of scenes of us playing golf. I probably looked really terrible because I did some of the worst shots I’ve ever done while I was filming for it. But yeah, I hope so,” he said.

Also Read: Daniel Ricciardo on his relationship with Lando Norris for this year as McLaren drivers