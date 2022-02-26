F1

“Right now we don’t have a seat available”– McLaren boss denies F1 stint anytime soon for IndyCar sensation because of stable lineup by Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris

"Right now we don't have a seat available"– McLaren boss denies F1 stint anytime soon for IndyCar sensation because of stable lineup by Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Is Fred VanVleet playing tonight vs Atlanta Hawks? Toronto Raptors release knee injury report for the undrafted All-Star ahead of a crucial seeding game
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Right now we don't have a seat available"– McLaren boss denies F1 stint anytime soon for IndyCar sensation because of stable lineup by Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris
“Right now we don’t have a seat available”– McLaren boss denies F1 stint anytime soon for IndyCar sensation because of stable lineup by Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris

McLaren boss Zak Brown claims that Pato O’Ward wouldn’t be able to join the F1…