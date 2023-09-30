After Thumping Domination in F1 for Back to Back Seasons, Max Verstappen Reveals Having Discussions in Other Motorsport Disciplines

For the last two seasons, Max Verstappen has been absolutely dominant in F1. With nobody to match him on the grid, the Red Bull driver is very close to winning his third world championship in a row. Amid this, he has decided to try his trade in endurance racing, as per Racing News 365.

Verstappen has continued to reign supreme since taking over the baton of dominance in 2022. Last year he picked up 15 wins in 22 races. This year he went up a notch and has claimed 13 wins in 16 races already. Therefore, he does not have an outright challenger in F1 despite occasional threats from some drivers, which gives him enough time to think about other racing categories.

Admittedly, the Red Bull driver lives and breathes racing. Apart from racing in F1, the Dutchman makes sure that he is in touch with the sport. He spends a lot of time on the simulator and has often spoken about taking part in other racing ventures away from Formula 1.

Max Verstappen ready to venture into the unknown with endurance

Verstappen has recently opened up on his endurance racing chances in the future. Even though the Dutchman is busy with F1 right now, he might have a go at the 24 Hours of Daytona given how big of a racing enthusiast he is. However, the 26-year-old did make sure to remind fans that he will stay in F1 for the foreseeable future.

Talking about this, he said to Viaplay as per Dutch Racingnews365, “Of course, I would really like to do endurance at some point, but it is not convenient at the moment.” Notably, apart from the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Daytona, the two-time world champion is also interested in races involving GT3 cars.

Admittedly, the 24 Hours of Daytona is one of the most famous racing competitions in the world. It is held annually at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Verstappen already has a rival waiting for him at 24 Hours of Daytona

With Max Verstappen speaking about his interest in the 24 Hours of Daytona at Florida, he already has a rival or teammate waiting to form up. Giedo van der Garde, a Dutch racer would love to team up with the F1 sensation or race against him in the endurance racing competition if needed.

Van der Garde is a 38-year-old racing driver who raced under Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen. He is currently driving for the 2022 IMSA Sports Car Championship for TDS Racing.

Previously he also competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Racing Team Nederland in the LMP2 class and was also an F1 driver. Van der Garde, who was in the Caterham and Sauber F1 team said that Max Verstappen would have time to take out time for the race since it’s in January. Therefore, he eagerly waits for the Dutchman to arrive at the 24 Hours of Daytona.