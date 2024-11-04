“He Really Surprised Me”: Former Dutch F1 Driver on Max Verstappen’s Incredible Brazil Win

Max Verstappen (NED) – Oracle Red Bull Racing – Red Bull RB20 – Honda RBPT on the podium after the Formula 1 Lenovo Grande Premio de Sao Paulo 2024, scheduled to take place at Interlagos Circuit | Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

After a gap of 133 days and 10 Grand Prix weekends, Max Verstappen finally returned to the top step of the podium at Interlagos, winning an intense Sao Paulo GP on Sunday. Verstappen showed his class in treacherous conditions, whereas other drivers were spinning, crashing, and going off the track almost every other lap.

Though the three-time World Champion had delivered a masterful drive (finishing P3) in wet conditions in Brazil in 2016, Giedo van der Garde was still surprised to see Verstappen carve his way to victory from 17th on the grid.

The Dutch former F1 driver said, “Incredible result. Unbelievable, I mean I have to say, he really surprised me,” in a conversation with Sky Sports‘ Ted Kravitz.

Kravitz further probed him to explain why he felt so, given Verstappen has often shown his elite racing caliber in wet conditions in the past. Van der Garde driver replied,

“You never know, of course, there was a little bit of luck with the red flag. But he did an amazing job, if you saw the last few laps, it was the old Max again.”

Van der Garde also referred to how Verstappen was probably “angry” with his Q2 exit in qualifying, hours before the race on Sunday. When the Dutchman gets angry, he is often at his best, something the former Caterham driver emphasized.

Verstappen became the first driver in almost 20 years to win from 17th or lower on the grid — the last one being Kimi Raikkonen in Japan in 2005. It also benefitted his Drivers’ championship defense. After the race result, the #1 driver extended his lead over Lando Norris to 62 points.

This was a big swing in his favor, which also presents him a chance to seal his fourth consecutive world championship within the next two race weekends.

Verstappen on the verge of becoming a four-time world champion

Despite the narrative of there being a fight for the title between Verstappen and Norris, the Red Bull driver’s eighth win of the season in Brazil proved that he was still the heavy favorite. As things stand, he can seal his Championship victory in the upcoming race in Las Vegas. All Verstappen has to do is finish the Las Vegas GP weekend with a lead of over 60 points.

However, the 27-year-old isn’t focusing on winning the title and only wants to have clean races with three rounds to go this season.

Verstappen knows that winning the World Championship is a matter of when, not if, as Norris faces a daunting deficit with only three races remaining. Even if he doesn’t clinch the title in Las Vegas, Verstappen could still taste glory in Qatar the week later.

As for the constructors’ championship, Verstappen may not be able to do a lot to help Red Bull given McLaren and Ferrari have two consistent drivers scoring at the top.

In the last two races, the constructors’ title fight between them could be the major talking point and it would be interesting to see what Verstappen can do to at least secure P2 for Red Bull, for which they trail Ferrari by 13 points.