After Tormenting Him in the Past, PETA Tries Getting in Lewis Hamilton’s Good Books And Fans Aren’t Here For It

PETA have often expressed their frustrations against Lewis Hamilton by claiming that the Briton has never used his fame to voice his concerns regarding the deadly Iditarod race that F1 owners Liberty Media continue to sponsor. However, the organization’s tone seems to have changed recently towards the 39-year-old.

PETA put up a post to support Hamilton’s stand for veganism after the Mercedes driver recently appeared on a Hot Ones episode. However, fans are not too happy with PETA’s changed tone. And there seems to be good reason for it.

Previously, PETA has often ‘tormented’ Hamilton by repeatedly questioning him for his silence about the Iditarod race, an event Liberty Media sponsors. For example, last year PETA sent Hamilton “a megaphone for his birthday to inspire him to speak up for the underdogs”.

One word from vegan F1 champion Sir @LewisHamilton could stop #Formula1 owner, Liberty Media, from funding the deadly #Iditarod dog race. We sent him a megaphone for his birthday to inspire him to speak up for the “underdogs” forced to pull sleds in the freezing snow! pic.twitter.com/Ekm19RIfOD — PETA (@peta) January 7, 2023

That’s not the end of the anguish Hamilton has suffered at the hands of PETA, though. Last year, several PETA supporters also confronted the Briton at the Forbes Iconoclast Summit.

At a time when Hamilton was speaking during the event, a woman interrupted him and asked him to voice his support for PETA and pressurize Liberty Media to cut their ties with the Iditarod race. Since such are the past experiences that Hamilton has with PETA, fans expressed their displeasure after the organization attempted to get in the Briton’s good books.

Fans call out PETA for previously attempting to “bully” Lewis Hamilton

After reading PETA’s recent support for Lewis Hamilton’s mission to promote veganism, fans such as Lisa took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain why they believe PETA is attempting to fool the people now. They pointed out that the same organization previously “tried to bully” Hamilton.

Meanwhile, another fan stated that PETA are trying to pressure Hamilton to voice his concerns against something he has no control over. Although F1 owners Liberty Media are the ones who sponsor the Iditarod race, Hamilton is likely to find it uncomfortable to voice his concerns against them as the American organization is the same company that owns F1 where the British driver competes.