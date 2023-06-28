Against Doctor’s Orders, Lewis Hamilton Pulled off an Extraordinary Feat for 7 Years and Counting

Lewis Hamilton has established himself as one of the greatest of all time in F1, if not the greatest. The Briton has not limited his skill set, only to the world of racing, but has ventured out into the world of fashion, music, and food to name a few. Hamilton claims becoming vegan has helped him do all these things.

Hamilton switched to a completely plant-based diet back in 2017. He explained to the BBC that a mixture of concerns about the environment and his health, caused him to make the switch.

While talking to Men’s Health UK, Hamilton revealed that meat was a regular part of his diet as a child. However, after reaching the top of F1, Hamilton tried out the vegan diet and it worked wonders for him.

Lewis Hamilton proved his doctors wrong

Hamilton’s doctors were apprehensive about his shift to a plant-based diet. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Mercedes driver revealed that they had warned him about not getting the necessary amount of protein to keep up with the physicality of an F1 driver.

However, Hamilton had other ideas. Despite the warnings, he went ahead with his plans of adopting the vegan diet. And since then, he has gone on to win four more World Championship titles.

Hamilton said, “I mean, I’ve won [four] world titles since then. I’ve been more consistent than I ever was in the past. So it just takes proving people wrong. And that’s what I did.”

Lewis Hamilton’s vegan enterprises

Hamilton has been one of the biggest advocates of adopting a vegan lifestyle. He has used his platform to speak out in favor of adopting a plant-based lifestyle.

He was part of a star-studded documentary film named “The Game Changers.” The film delved into the lives of elite sportsmen who have adopted the vegan lifestyle. Hamilton was joined on screen by Novak Djokovic and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Hamilton has also delved into the business of food. He launched a vegan burger chain named ‘Neat Burger’ in 2019 alongside co-founder Zack Bishti.