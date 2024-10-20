mobile app bar

“When Are You Gonna Brake?”: Nick Saban Left Sweating After a Hot Lap of COTA With Mick Schumacher

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Mick Schumacher (L) and Nick Saban (R)
Credits: IMAGO / Eibner and IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

With F1 traveling to the Americas for an exciting tripleheader, the circus took its first stop in Austin, Texas. Former professional football coach, Nick Saban got the chance to take a ride around the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) with Mick Schumacher at the wheel.

Unlike many celebrity hot laps, Saban seemed very cool and collected alongside the former Haas F1 driver. However, later on, he revealed that he was mighty nervous despite having a professional race driver show him through.

That said, that fact might not have been known to him when he got into the car. As it turns out, mid-way through the lap, Saban asked Schumacher whether he drives [in races]! Schumacher had to reassure him — proving that the 72-year-old was probably not so well-versed with the world of motorsports.

Once during the lap, Saban was glued to his seat and was prompted to ask the German, “When are you gonna brake?” He later revealed that the curvy sector 1 of the track was something he was never ready to tackle.

 

Saban is considered one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football. Though he now plies his trade as a sportscaster for ESPN, following college football, his coaching stats are the stuff of legends.

As a head coach, the 72-year-old boasts a whopping 297 career wins, besides only 71 losses and a single tie. He’s led the teams he’s coached to seven national championships and 11 SEC titles.

He may not have known who Mick Schumacher is but Saban will surely be looking forward to an action-packed US GP on Sunday. Max Verstappen and Lando Norris line up together as the championship battle intensifies. With six races to go, Norris needs to reduce Verstappen’s championship lead in Austin to boost his title hopes.

