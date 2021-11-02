“I could give Max [Verstappen] a run for his money”- Lando Norris makes sensational claim against Red Bull doyen

Lando Norris thinks he can challenge Max Verstappen if he had a better car to compete against Red Bull for the championship.

Max Verstappen is eyeing his maiden championship win and is in an intense competition against Lewis Hamilton. On the other hand, Land Norris is safeguarding McLaren’s P3 standing in the constructors’ against Mercedes.

There is a slight difference in levels between the cars both drivers, with Verstappen obviously having superior machinery. Though at the moment, the Dutchman is also regarded as a better driver because of his past exploits.

But Norris thinks that he can give the 24-year-old a run for his money if he gets a better car. The Briton backs his claim by having an incredible record in 2021.

Speaking to Formula1news.com, he said: “100 per cent, I believe I could give Max a run for his money. “There are just different scenarios and situations where experience comes into play, and you think ‘maybe he would have the upper hand on me in that scenario’ and I believe he (Verstappen) is one of the best drivers ever in Formula 1.

“I think he has proven that since he joined when he was 16 or 17 years old.”

Lando Norris 2021 an exceptional run

Norris was incredible in the first half of the season, amassing four podiums and scoring points in the first ten races. He was hailed as the most consistent driver.

Additionally, he also outscored Daniel Ricciardo, who used to compete against Verstappen shoulder to shoulder in his Red Bull years. If Russia had a cleaner driver at the end, maybe he would have been a Grand Prix winner by now.

But sometimes fate ditches. However, Norris mentioned achievements add some credibility to his claim, even if Verstappen is a better driver.

