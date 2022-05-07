“Alexa, play George Russell fans tears”– F1 Twitter stunned after George Russell gets out in Q2 despite Mercedes upgrades

George Russell sees elimination in the Q2 of the qualifying in Miami where Mercedes was supposed to have a better day finally.

The Miami Grand Prix so far has given all the reasons to be excited, as new upgrades by Mercedes made F1 fans hope for a three-horse race in F1 from hereon.

However, soon into the Qualifying, it seems that it would not be a reality soon. George Russell, who has been the saving grace for Mercedes this season so far, was eliminated in Q2.

The Briton was having difficulty recording a decent lap time. His car even shook in between to disturb his flow. He had to try again with only a few minutes to go and got a P7 spot.

But it was not safe enough, as the cars in the elimination zone were near. Russell in his previous flying lap also damaged his tyres and had to go inside the pit to change them.

But by the time, he could have gone out, the time was already over. In the meantime, Lando Norris, Sebastian Vettel, Valtteri Bottas and Yuki Tsunoda got themselves out of the elimination zone. Throwing the Briton in jeopardy.

This end of a Mercedes car in Miami was shocking, as there were upgrades which reported to bring the Silver Arrows on the top. But David Croft mentioned in Russell’s predicaments that W13 is a difficult car to drive.

Is George Russell finally out of the top 5 places?

In the last four races, Russell has been the only driver on the grid not to finish out of the top five places. Finishing so low from the grid, where the overtaking record is still blank would be a tough challenge for him.

Thus, it could be predicted that this short-lived streak of Russell would be over by the time he leaves Miami. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, who was being criticized for doing poorly in comparison to his teammate, might have his redemption.

Nevertheless, the result surely made Russell fans feel disappointed. Now, only a better performance in the race can damage control for Mercedes.

#MiamiGP 🇺🇸: George Russell apologises to the team and says he just “didn’t have the confidence in the car today” — deni (@fiagirly) May 7, 2022

George Russell ‘I don’t think I was good enough’ no baby you were amazing :(, we will get them tomorrow — Annie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 | having a full on gay crisis (@f1annie4) May 7, 2022

