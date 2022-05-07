“It would be nice if they can join the battle”– Charles Leclerc delighted with Mercedes stepping up their challenge

Charles Leclerc is delighted with Mercedes stepping up their challenge for the championship as they record better numbers in Miami.

The championship might take a new turn in Miami, as Mercedes after a sluggish start to the season, looks sharper in Miami. The upgrades presented by the team have minimized the porpoising to a huge level.

Thus, Mercedes is not losing pace in the straights. On the other hand, they already had considerable pace in corners. So, a better performance by the Silver Arrows is reflected in Miami this weekend.

Though, Mercedes have deterred itself to overhype its improvement. They have claimed that the minimal porpoising could also be because of the track conditions, and only Spain would determine whether they have combated their issues.

“It would be nice if they can join the battle with Red Bull and ourselves,” said Leclerc to the SkySports. Currently, Leclerc is leading the championship table with Max Verstappen hunting him.

🎙️ “It would be nice if they can join the battle with Red Bull and ourselves!” Charles Leclerc was surprised by Mercedes pace yesterday but has welcomed the competition 😎 pic.twitter.com/oZJsMo5zX8 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 7, 2022

If either George Russell or Lewis Hamilton joins the championship party, then it would surely spice up things on the grid. Nevertheless, fans would love to have three teams challenging for the title this year.

Also read: Charles Leclerc expects major competition from the Silver Arrows ahead of Miami GP

Charles Leclerc eyeing to re-emphasise his challenge

At the start of the season, Leclerc had an impactful beginning to his campaign. Having won two out of the first three races, it seemed like this year is his year.

But heartbreaking defeat in Imola, made Red Bull gain some ground. Thus, the Monegasque would be aiming to regain his momentum in the season.

*mercedes bringing a new rear wing* my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/WIJBAatrQB — ria🎯 STILL HE RISES (@lxwisnorris) May 5, 2022

While Mercedes seems to have gained some pace back, they are still not seen as the contenders to go for the win in Miami. What will unfold ahead, can only be seen in the remaining weekend, but Miami, surely looks like a spot for some interesting race on Sunday.

Also read: Lando Norris trolls Mercedes’ George Russell and their porposing problems