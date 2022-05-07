F1

“It would be nice if they can join the battle”– Charles Leclerc delighted with Mercedes stepping up their challenge

"It would be nice if they can join the battle"– Charles Leclerc delighted with Mercedes stepping up their challenge
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Alonso and Verstappen would kill each other!"- Christian Horner shuts down rumors of Fernando Alonso having talks with Red Bull
Next Article
“I think there is a story there" - Chael Sonnen suggests Conor McGregor fight welterweight who has 'never been talked by anyone' in his comeback bout
F1 Latest News
"It's more like hobby for me"– Kimi Raikkonen never took F1 seriously
“It’s more like hobby for me”– Kimi Raikkonen never took F1 seriously

Kimi Raikkonen who gave over 20 years to motorsports says that it was more like…