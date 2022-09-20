Alfa Romeo sells it’s 2022 F1 show car for $204,616

The 2022 Alfa Romeo C42, driven by Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, is the first show car with 2022 regulations for sale.

The car is available for purchase on f1authentics.com, the official website of the F1, from where the fans can buy official show cars, signed clothes or car parts from drivers. This is the first time a show from the ongoing season has gone up for sale.

The website has valued the car with 2022 regulations at $204,616. Only a limited number of car is available worldwide, so to own them, the fans need to make a quick booking as they will be built by order.

The C42 is a show car that can not be used to drive. It is designed for show car purposes, But it does have a 3D-printed steering wheel with a working screen and brake lights.

A week ago, Daniil Kvyat’s 2019 Toro Rosso was sold for $510,786. The owner of this car also got some spare parts for the front and the rear wing.

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas does not care

Bottas made a huge jump when he left Mercedes and signed a contract with Alfa Romeo. Despite not being able to fight for the podiums as he did in Mercedes, the Finn said that he is having a good time.

He has a 40-point lead over his rookie teammate Zhou Guanyu and stands tenth in the championship standings, and he is quite satisfied with his result.

🎥: Valtteri Bottas shares his experience with American fans who are familiar with him from the Netflix’s Drive to Survive. ℹ️ : PitStop#F1 pic.twitter.com/26rchZyf6R — F1 Naija 🇳🇬 (@f1_naija) September 19, 2022

Bottas believes that he has changed. Now, he does not care about what others think about him. He said, “I want to make the most of my life and have fun.”

