Valtteri Bottas Has ‘Plans’ if His Contract Extension With Audi Breaks Down in 2024

Since joining Alfa Romeo (Sauber) in 2022, Valtteri Bottas has been striving to secure valuable points for the team. However, as the Finnish driver approaches the conclusion of his contract in 2024, coupled with Alfa Romeo’s impending transformation into Audi in 2026, uncertainties abound. Nonetheless, the #77 driver has plans to look for another seat, if the Swiss team lets him go.

Despite wanting to secure an extension with Audi, Bottas has not yet solidified a deal. In an exclusive conversation with Motorsport.com, the former Mercedes driver spoke about his future in Formula 1. He said, “Being part of Audi would be my number one priority and preference. But if for some reason not, then absolutely I would talk to [other teams]. “

Additionally, Bottas shared that critical decisions regarding Sauber’s future under Audi‘s ownership are set for early 2024. It is only after this, he will determine his career trajectory with the team, suggesting a deliberate assessment before making any firm commitments.

Already just two years after losing his Mercedes seat, Bottas is open to finding a new home for himself. This willingness is fueled by the fact that by the 2026 season, the Finn would be 37 years old. Crucially, before contemplating a departure from the sport, he expresses his resolve to address certain unfinished business in his career.

Valtteri Bottas has played a pivotal role for Alfa Romeo, amassing 49 points in his debut season. However, the team’s points have significantly decreased due to the underperforming C43. Considering this the crucial question now is whether or not the contracts of both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will be extended beyond 2024.

How will Audi take over Sauber and does it really affect Valtteri Bottas?

Sauber’s transition from the Alfa Romeo brand to a collaboration with Audi will bring an exciting transformation to Formula 1. Currently racing as Alfa Romeo with Ferrari engines, Sauber will race under the Stake F1 name for 2024 and 2025.

Meanwhile, Audi will strategically participate by acquiring stakes in the Sauber team, establishing it as Audi’s factory team for the 2026 season. Beyond the 2024 season, uncertainties loom regarding potential driver lineups. With both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu’s contracts expiring at the of this year, there are speculations about who will drive for the Swiss team next year. Speculation hints at the attention of Audi’s stakeholders being drawn to several drivers.

However, even if Audi’s plans for F1 potentially leave Bottas on the sidelines due to his age, the 37-year-old driver remains unfazed. In 2026, a year marked by expected volatility in the driver’s market, Bottas’s wealth of experience could make him a sought-after candidate for any midfield team.

Additionally, Bottas, not only a seasoned F1 driver but also a savvy businessman, has diversified his interests beyond racing, investing in coffee, gin, and most recently, wine, establishing the flourishing ‘Brand Bottas’. Coffee has been a significant aspect of ‘Brand Bottas’ since his tenure at Mercedes.

During the racing hiatus enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bottas uncovered a local roastery called Kahiwa in his hometown of Lahti, Finland. Despite its Finnish roots, Kahiwa provides global shipping through its website.

Bottas actively promotes the brand, utilizing his global profile to collaborate with cafes and roasteries in cities hosting F1 races. Currently, he holds a notable 20% ownership stake in Kahiwa coffee, showcasing his successful ventures beyond the race track.