“All the financial logic speaks for more sprint races”– Mercedes’ Toto Wolff roots for additional sprint races to inject more entertainment in Grand Prix weekends

Formula 1 is determined to increase sprint races after the concept’s initial success in Silverstone and Monza; Toto Wolff backs the idea.

In 2021, Formula 1 tagged three Grand Prix to hold the initial introduction of the sprint races. Out of which, two have been done in Silverstone and Monza, and the final sprint race is supposed to happen in Interlagos.

Thus, viewing it as a visual success, F1 aims to increase the number of sprint races next year. Initially, most of the F1 paddock was against the idea, but F1 has found a new ally in Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

Wolff claims that the financial logic indicates F1 to increase the number of sprint races, as a recent claim by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says: “We have received requests from a lot of promoters to host the Sprint.”

“Stefano [Domenicali] will know best from a commercial standpoint,” Wolff said in Turkey. “I think he’s an expert. All the logic speaks for – from a commercial standpoint – more sprint races,” he added.

“Because you generate another interesting session – one on Friday, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. So I think I get that. I think that if we were to do more, then maybe the format overall needs to be tweaked.

“How many points are attributed? Is it really 3-2-1, or should it go back to 10th place, without undervaluing the Grand Prix? So that’s a fine line which you need to balance.”

It may evolve for the better in the future, claims Toto Wolff

After the first two editions of the sprint races, many drivers were still not willing to jump the board. But Wolff believes that the parties standing against it has to accept the evolution in F1.

“If Stefano says it creates much more audiences and therefore an ability to monetize and create some special races, then I guess we need to follow his call,” said Wolff.

“Then it’s about the old traditionalist in me that wants to have a Grand Prix on a Sunday at two or three o’clock. We just need to accept that maybe it needs a format tweak and have Sprint races.”