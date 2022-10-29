“All the titles are incomparable to each other”: Fernando Alonso calls his comments on Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton title comparisons as fake news

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alpine driver Fernando Alonso of Spain talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday morning gave massive headlines to F1 fans when Fernando Alonso, as per the reports, called Max Verstappen’s two title wins as more valuable than Lewis Hamilton’s seven titles. He claimed that his former McLaren teammate only had to beat his teammates to win a title.

Meanwhile, Verstappen had a superior challenge to claim the two titles he won back to back. He even allegedly said Michael Schumacher won his five successive titles in Hamilton’s fashion, where he only had to beat his Ferrari teammate.

To long story short, the reports meant that Alonso wanted to convey these two F1 drivers had a massive backing of their cars. In response, Alonso got a massive bashing from the fans online for comparing title victories.

Fernando Alonso on Max Verstappen’s titles compared to Lewis Hamilton’s: “I think Verstappen’s titles are more valuable than what Hamilton has achieved. I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but it’s different when you only race with your teammate and win 7 titles.”#F1 — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) October 29, 2022

Fernando Alonso calls it a fake news

A few hours after the reports, Alonso clarified his stance online. The Spaniard took to Twitter to claim that the headlines aren’t true and that every title win is inspiring.

“And again… Please, all the titles are amazing, well-deserved and inspiring. Incomparable to each other and let’s enjoy champions and legends of our current time. Tired of the continuous search for headlines . Let’s enjoy them,” wrote Alonso on Twitter.

Now Alonso has clarified his position. It’s good on his part. Otherwise, he could have gotten massive scrutiny from the F1 media since it involved not only Hamilton but also Schumacher.

Why did people believe in it?

People were easily swayed away by the quotes in Alonso’s name on Hamilton. That is because, in the past, he has indeed made some questionable comments about his rival.

Moreover, during the French GP, the two had a major exchange of words when Alonso called Hamilton an idiot for a collision at the race start. Thus, many believed that Alonso could make such statements.

In the end, it’s better that Alonso clarified what was allegedly falsely published by the media. The Spaniard will now compete in Mexico this weekend.

