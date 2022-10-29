8-GP winner Daniel Ricciardo believes he has fared worse with McLaren than against Max Verstappen

For Daniel Ricciardo, the US Grand Prix was a disaster. Despite his ‘Western-inspired’ entry on a horseback, Riccardo was given a rather rude awakening. And a race which helped him make up his mid in taking time away from the sport.

The Aussie was knocked out in Q1, qualifying P17. He started at P15 and ended the race at P16. The race result affected him as he sighed a relief claiming “We’re nearly done!”

Some thought this was Riccardo’s message to himself and that his dreadful season is coming to a close soon. To which the 8 Grand Prix winner replied, “In a way, yes.”

🗣 Daniel Ricciardo after an abysmal US GP – “When you think it can’t get worse, it does” “I don’t know how I’m continuing to continue because painful is an understatement” I hope whatever he has lined up after this brings him joy, because this is heartbreaking!#F1 | #USGP pic.twitter.com/sODoFYYBpo — Ben Thomas (@Benfthomas_10) October 24, 2022

Riccardo stated that he was referring to the media sessions and was happy the frustrating day was coming to a close. But it was not far off what the Aussie felt, considering his future at F1 is hanging on a tightrope.

Daniel Ricciardo claims his performance against Lando is worse than Max Verstappen

Daniel Riccardo’s abysmal US GP was not a surprise for him. The McLaren driver said by lap eight he could predict how the rest of the race would pan out.

Compared to him, teammate Lando Norris wrestled to put his MCL36 in P6. This show the difference in performance between the two drivers in the same machinery.

Ricciardo says he is definitely not able to do what other drivers in other cars can. And the 8-GP winner accepts that he has never been this far off from his teammate.

He added, “I remember when I was with Max Verstappen, three-four tenths and I’d be throwing things around in my room. I’m seconds off nearly, it feels so far off, it’s bizarre.”

US GP: what in the hell happened to DR and how did he finish so low? here’s your answer 👇 lap 10: daniel pits and is told to take 2 laps to bring tires in. as soon as he pushes he notes the front falls away. it gets worse, with rear issues following pic.twitter.com/IfCTP6HqNZ — meredith (@mereeedithh) October 24, 2022

Max beating Ricciardo in 2018 was what fuelled the Australian to move out of Red Bull. And now, Ricciardo is staring at an exit from F1.

Daniel Ricciardo compares the 2022 season with 2021

Daniel Ricciardo had a great start with McLaren. The Aussie claimed the first victory for the team in 9 years by winning the 2021 Italian GP. But apart from the high in Monza, the season was pretty average.

The Aussie was beaten by his teammate Lando Norris in standing and qualifying battles. Riccardo’s poor performance in 2022 saw him score in just 5 of the 19 races.

Eventually, McLaren decided to part ways with him, terminating Daniel’s contract at the end of the 2022 season. Riccardo says the race in Austin, summed up his 2022 campaign.

He said, “Last year was a struggle but now I look back at last year and think ‘oh, last year was actually pretty good compared to this one.’ So I’m choosing to laugh because I don’t really want to cry.”

Ricciardo still has 3 more races. But the Australian has no hopes nor expectations that it’s going to be an amazing last three races.

Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in the media pen#USGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/2ka8O9mBSM — F1 To Rule Them All (@F1RulesMedia) October 20, 2022

Ricciardo’s future is another big question. But he confirmed his sabbatical from racing saying, “I think it’s going to be best for me to reset. Especially after a year like this.”

The Aussie claims moving away from racing is needed for his mental health. But the Aussie will still be close to F1. And the 34-year-old believes his age will not be a hindrance as he scans for a reserve driver role.

