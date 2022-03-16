F1

“All things speed, action and thrill” – TATA Communications back to Formula 1 fold as Official Broadcast Connectivity Provider

"All things speed, action and thrill" - TATA Communications back to Formula 1 fold as Official Broadcast Connectivity Provider
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"I just didn't want to play at home!": When Nets' superstar Kevin Durant explained why he never considered joining the Washington Wizards
Next Article
"We created a few chances but...": Pat Cummins reflects on drawn Test vs Pakistan in Karachi
F1 Latest News
"All things speed, action and thrill" - TATA Communications back to Formula 1 fold as Official Broadcast Connectivity Provider
“All things speed, action and thrill” – TATA Communications back to Formula 1 fold as Official Broadcast Connectivity Provider

“All things speed, action and thrill” – TATA Communications returns as partner of Formula 1…