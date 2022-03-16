“All things speed, action and thrill” – TATA Communications back to Formula 1 fold as Official Broadcast Connectivity Provider

“All things speed, action and thrill” – TATA Communications returns as partner of Formula 1 as Official Broadcast Connectivity Provider.

The Indian industrial giant has been an integral part of Formula 1 previously, and it only made sense for both parties to collaborate again. The TATAs and F1 have agreed on a multi-year strategic association.

TATA Communication will help the sport reach out to over 500m fans in 180+ countries. The TATA subsidiary has already helped F1 reduce its freight cost by 34%.

TATA Communication x Formula 1

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tata Communications back as a partner following previous successes in our partnerships. They have been an integral part of our growth journey over the last decade, and we completely trust their expertise and abilities to deliver what we need for our fans. This trust has been built over many years of working together, pushing forward advancements in technology in sport – on and off the track.

“Tata Communications’ connectivity continues to support F1’s drive for agility and sustainability with remote production introduced in 2020 – part of our aim to be Net-Zero Carbon by 2030. We are excited to grow together in the future and share the incredible journey Formula 1 is on.

Amur S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said: “As businesses evolve to a digital-first model, I believe the sporting world also has a great opportunity to leverage technology for delivering innovative and exhilarating experiences to motorsports enthusiasts. And, Formula 1 is at the core of all things speed, action and thrill. We are delighted to renew our relationship and empower Formula 1’s tomorrow, today!”

