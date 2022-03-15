“Toto and Christian want to get in on the act” – Former F1 champion suggests Wolff-Horner rivalry is for Netflix’s Drive to Survive

“Toto and Christian want to get in on the act” – A former F1 champion is of the opinion Wolff and Horner are putting up a verbal duel show for Netflix’s Drive to Survive.

Damon Hill does not mince his words, and this time he has let it out at Mercedes and Red Bull team principals Toto Wolff and Christian Horner.

He alleges the duo are ‘assisting’ Netflix by putting up a fake show of bitterness and enmity, especially seen last season. Netflix’s released its 2021 season version a few days earlier.

“I think it’s a front they have put on. It’s just so sad that you have these two camps.

“The way Netflix has promoted what we do in F1 to a wider audience has been phenomenal. It has changed the terrain quite a lot.

“First of all, the character was [Haas team principal] Guenther Steiner, and it looks like Toto and Christian want to get in on the act.

“I think they have tried to provide fuel for the show. I thought it got a little bit unseemly at times last year. I hope it was mostly acting. I don’t think it did us any favours that they were being quite abusive.

“Toto has come out and said he regrets that he let it get to that point.

“This was a theme of last year, the way Red Bull were on full attack mode. They are a very effective competitor and they don’t take prisoners.”

🗣️| Christian Horner on Toto Wolff: “What you have to remember about Toto is he has inherited something that is already well-oiled. He hasn’t had to build anything. He operates the team in a different way to me. He is more motivated by the financials of F1 than the competition.” — LC (@LappedCars) March 9, 2022

Wolff and Horner to have tea together?

Hill also expects Wolff and Horner to bury the hatchet after they retire and meet up for a tea date. Don’t be surprised if Netflix is at the location shooting the entire episode.

“They are both experiencing all the pressure, and all the same or similar kind of experiences. The victories, the defeats and the kind of rivalry and all that they are experiencing.

“But they can’t share it together, do you know what I mean? Maybe one day, when it’s over, they will be able to have a cup of tea together.”

