“Alonso Could Have 8 World Titles”: Max Verstappen on Fernando’s ‘Unlucky’ F1 Career

Max Verstappen has recently disclosed his list of top F1 drivers of all time. Among those is Fernando Alonso, a driver he has always held in very high regard. One thing that makes the Dutchman similar to the Spaniard is their giant-slayer image. While Alonso ended Michael Schumacher’s title-winning run, Verstappen did the same with Lewis Hamilton. The others to make Verstappen’s list were Schumacher, Ayrton Senna, Hamilton, and Juan Manuel Fangio.

Revealing his reverence for the 42-year-old, in an interview with Mundo Deportivo, he said, “Alonso is among the top five in F1 history. I think so. The number of titles? Alonso could have had eight world championships if he had been a bit luckier in his career by making the right decisions at the right time. So no, titles don’t matter.”

Despite having the longest career in F1’s history, Alonso has managed to bag only two world championships, which he achieved back in 2005 and 2006. The championship drought since then is a result of some haphazard career decisions that backfired multiple times.

However, that takes nothing away from his race craft and the will he has to excel even at 42. The Asturian has also had a fair share of tough luck in F1. From Sebastian Vettel’s era of dominance to Hamilton’s, Alonso came close to challenging for the title on multiple occasions. Unfortunately, none of those seasons swung in his favor.

The move to Aston Martin, however, came as a welcome switch in 2023. A car that was quick right from the start saw him become a regular on the podium. A win remained elusive, though. Nevertheless, the Spaniard committed his future to the Silverstone-based outfit and is prepared to end his career with them.

Alonso becomes a crucial part of Lawrence Stroll’s masterplan

Shortly after taking over the reins at Aston Martin, Stroll expressed his goal of winning the championship in five years. 2024 marks the fourth year into that commitment and the team has only taken a step backwards from where they were last year. Stroll, however, is leaving no stone unturned in getting the team to the top.

From the addition of the likes of Dan Fallows to Enrico Cardile being the latest, the Canadian tycoon is adding the best of personnel for the job. Alonso’s addition is a part of the project and his contract extension shows that the Spaniard shares the same vision.

If not 2025, the year Stroll aims to make the team championship contenders, then 2026 is certainly the year they can hedge their bets on. With the change of regulations on the horizon, the Silverstone outfit is trying to lure Adrian Newey as well. Success in getting the aero genius will certainly boost their chances of achieving their target.