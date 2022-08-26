Alpine to sue Oscar Piastri for $10 Million as per latest reports

According to recent reports, Alpine will settle over a large fee as the Oscar Piastri-McLaren saga heads to Contract Recognition Board in Geneva.

The biggest news of the 2023 F1 grid broke out during the summer break this year. Oscar Piastri has declined that he will be driving for Alpine in 2023. He is most likely heading to McLaren.

After Fernando Alonso’s shock move to Aston Martin in 2023 was announced, Alpine was left with a vacant seat. They decided to announce reigning F2 champion Oscar Piastri as his replacement.

However, Piastri snubbed Alpine’s offer with a statement on social media. He clearly stated the fact that he will not be driving for Alpine in the 2023 season. And this left Alpine with a seat vacant for the next season.

I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year. — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 2, 2022

The rumour is that Piastri is headed to rivals McLaren. He will be replacing his fellow countryman Daniel Ricciardo who has been released by McLaren following a poor streak of performances.

McLaren is yet to announce Piastri. But Alpine has threatened to sue the driver and his team for the costs incurred by the racing team in developing his talent. And the French team will settle for nothing less than $10 Million.

Either McLaren has to pay Alpine the sum for their loss. Or Oscar will be forced to drive for Alpine in the coming season as per his contract.

Oscar Piastri’s case headed to court

Oscar Piastri’s contract saga is currently headed to Formula 1’s Contracts Recognition Board. The hearing will take place next week following the 2022 Belgian GP.

Piastri is a product of the Alpine Driver academy. Alpine has supported the youngster and sponsored him from his F3 days. This includes the fee paid to Prema racing to let the Aussie race in F3 and F2, the 3500 Km of testing to get his FIA super license and the Simulator and driving hours.

Earlier Team boss, Otmar Szafnauer stated that Alpine had invested millions in Piastri’s career and saw him as a future driver for the team. And he expected a little more loyalty in return.

He said, “We have spoken to our lawyers and they have told us that this is a binding contract, so part of that contract allows us to put Oscar in one of our cars in 2023.”

He adds, “We have spent lots and lots of money on Piastri to prepare him for the future. And, if that future is not with us, it is logical and fair that we seek compensation.”

The court will discuss whether Alpine or McLaren get to keep the 2021 F2 Champion on their roster. But Alpine will not leave without a major compensation for the amount they have invested in their talent.

