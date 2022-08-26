“I will support a fellow Aussie”– Daniel Ricciardo has no grudges against Oscar Piastri despite $16.7 Million layoff

Daniel Ricciardo holds no grudges against his compatriot Oscar Piastri for his role in McLaren, laying him off from the team ahead of 2023.

Before the start of the Belgian Grand Prix, McLaren announced that they wouldn’t be continuing with Daniel Ricciardo after the 2022 season. The reports of it were circulating for a long time, but now the Woking-based team has confirmed it.

To replace Ricciardo, his compatriot Oscar Piastri was long rumoured to be the candidate. His hesitancy to race for Alpine in 2023 further fuels the speculation, and even McLaren aren’t denying the links.

Speaking on his exit and uncertain future, Ricciardo speaks about Piastri probably replacing him. The Australian race driver claims that he holds nothing personal against the 2021 F2 champion and will always support him.

“I honestly still don’t know what the future holds for Oscar,” Ricciardo said. “Obviously Mark [Webber] is doing his job for Oscar, I don’t take any of that personal,” speaking about Webber negotiating with McLaren as Piastri’s agent

“Assuming Oscar’s, I think is kind of guaranteed a spot on the grid next year somewhere. I will support him, and I will support a fellow Aussie.”

Meanwhile, Ricciardo is taking away a huge sum of money for mutually ending his final year of contract with McLaren. The 33-year-old is taking away a whopping $16.7 million home for getting sacked at the end of this season.

Daniel Ricciardo had no contact with Oscar Piastri

Meanwhile, Ricciardo refused that, at this time, he had contact with Piastri or his agent Webber. He claims that there is no point in contacting his fellow Aussies.

“I don’t think there’s been a reason for him to reach out,” he said. “I’m sure they’re going through their stuff as well. I’ve been trying to sort my stuff out.”

Meanwhile, Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer has claimed that whether Piastri joins them or McLaren will be announced on Monday. Thus, the driver lineup for 2023 will soon be sorted.

🗨️ “On saura lundi si Oscar Piastri signera avec McLaren ou Alpine” Bientôt la réponse sur la destination de l’Australien pour 2023 🔜#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 | #F1 ▶️ https://t.co/t7uFs3zt3P pic.twitter.com/T6rFwgPhKi — CANAL+ F1® (@CanalplusF1) August 26, 2022

