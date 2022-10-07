Alpine’s Esteban Ocon takes his $10,000 worth helmet and race suit on a public transport in Singapore

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon had a rather hilarious yet absurd walk to the pitlane after a disappointing Singapore Grand Prix

Esteban Ocon was not able to finish the race after his Alpine A522 had an engine failure with white smoke emitted out of the place. Due to this, he had to retire on lap 28.

Ocon had a disappointing start after securing a seventeenth place qualifying for the race. However, going into the 28th lap of the race, he was running thirteenth.

The turn 13 of the iconic Marina Bay had a different plan for the French driver. He had to pull over eventually causing a VSC on the track.

What went wrong with Esteban Ocon at the Singapore Grand Prix?

Esteban Ocon’s race came to an end after the Anderson Bridge’s turn and it was difficult for him to return to the pitlane. As Marina Bay is a street circuit, the area is pretty slim for the drivers to move.

Hence, Ocon had to take the longest route to go to the French outfit followed by his teammate’s exit a few laps later. He took public transport alongside a marshal.

The 31-numbered driver walked into the Esplanade underpass, shocking the fans who could not actually believe their eyes. A Formula One driver walking from a fan space.

Ocon walked through the subway after his DNF yesterday 💀 pic.twitter.com/knvleTJ0vf — Rumz (@rumz3y) October 3, 2022

How it took Ocon a sweaty 25 minutes to reach the Alpine’s pitlane

Esteban Ocon explained how exhausting it was that despite a solid car performance, other factors affected his race. He was on a fine run after picking up points in the previous Dutch Grand Prix.

Explaining the long route, he explained that he was driving with the inters tire during the race. However, as he boarded the subway, everyone shifted to the slick tires.

Talking with Ted Kravitz at the Japanese Grand Prix, Ocon spoke about his walk to the subway. According to him, with a marshal on his side, it took him 25 minutes to reach back to his pit.

Ocon will have his eyes on another consistent finish at the Japanese Grand Prix. He will have to gear up as Pierre Gasly will be a tough competitor in the 2023 season.

