Esteban Ocon Reveals Physical Deformity Common Among F1 Drivers: “One of the Dark Sides of Driving”

OCON Esteban (fra), Haas F1 Team VF-25, portrait Scuderia Ferrari illustration during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2025, 6th round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from May 2 to 4, 2025 on the Miami International Autodrome, in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States of America Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

Motorsports, for the longest of time, have had a common misconception — many believe that racers just need to drive and that these are not actually physically demanding sports. However, with time, this myth has been slowly getting debunked.

With the growing appeal of Formula 1 in the United States of America, and the huge social media following of the drivers, fans have started to get a better insight into the lives of these drivers and what it takes to maintain their physique at the pinnacle of motorsport.

F1 is a sport that sees drivers pull up to six times their body weight in corners, owing to the g-forces. Moreover, the intense heat also means that they can lose up to four kgs (8.81 pounds) of their weight in sweat in some of the more sweltering races, such as Singapore and Qatar.

Recently, Haas F1 driver Esteban Ocon came onto his YouTube channel to reveal the lesser-known yet serious impact that being a racing driver can have on one’s body. In his latest vlog, he revealed the physical deformity that many drivers suffer, owing to a lifetime spent in high-speed machinery.

One of the most striking details of an F1 car is how snug the cockpit is. In fact, the seat is tailor-made for a specific driver with hours of sitting in modeling foam to get the shape of the driver down to a tee.

Naturally, this means that their entire body — and especially their back — is constantly rubbing against the cockpit. This leads to a particular deformity just under the shoulder blades, as explained by Ocon.

“You might be wondering what’s that in the back. This little [bulge] that you see here, it’s not muscle. It’s years of sitting in the car. I’m quite lean so, basically the body tries and creates something to protect the bone, and it creates like a little ball of skin around it. Few drivers have it, and unfortunately, I have it as well,” he revealed.

“Well, that’s one of the dark sides of driving,” he added.

Ocon, like all the other F1 drivers, takes a lot of care when it comes to his body. He has a very rigorous training regime to maintain his health, his neck strength, and his core stability. Moreover, he also has to go through a very dedicated nutrition plan to ensure that he performs at his peak, but maintains the regulated weight limit.

However, he did concede that not everything about his lifestyle as a racing driver is healthy, like the little bumps on his shoulders. That said, he has made peace with it and knows that it is part and parcel of competing at the highest level of motor racing.