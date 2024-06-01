Alpine’s Silence Too Loud as Esteban Ocon’s Statement Begs For Support

Esteban Ocon’s first lap incident in Monaco has him under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. His race-ending collision with Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly brought down the wrath of Team Principal Bruno Famin, who claimed there would be ‘serious consequences’. Ocon is saddened, and the lack of empathy from Alpine as a whole has attracted fury from the F1 community.

Ocon admitted to being hurt by the negativity in the aftermath of the Monaco GP. He took to both Instagram and X, to share his feelings and shut down rumors of him getting benched by Alpine. Ocon said,

“We are not robots. We are athletes pushing ourselves to the limit every day to achieve our dreams of winning races. But the misinformed statements and gross distortions that I have seen online in recent days about my ability to work with a team have been inaccurate, hurtful, and damaging.”

Ocon was called a bad driver, a bad teammate, and a problematic entity in the paddock. Despite this, all Alpine did was respond with a few heart-shaped emojis under Ocon’s post. This was the only form of support the Enstone-based outfit has shown for its driver since the Monaco GP.

Much has been said in the aftermath of the Monaco Grand Prix. While I have received many messages of support, I have been deeply saddened by the amount of abuse and negativity that I have received online regarding my character, my driving, and my career. — Esteban Ocon (@OconEsteban) May 31, 2024

Other teams in the past have issued statements of solidarity to bemoan online abuse hurled at their driver or others in F1. This spoke volumes of the internal unrest within the stable and has also left the F1 community exasperated.

Fans showcase their support for Esteban Ocon by condemning Alpine’s response

Most feel that a simple emoji response in support of a driver facing online backlash is unacceptable. The fans made this evident with their reactions to Ocon’s post on X, as they blamed the team for this outcome.

Many feel that the entire ordeal has gone too far. And Alpine being ignorant has contributed to the abuse Ocon is facing.

This has been so wildly blown out of proportion and deserves to be a massive stain on Alpine for the way they’ve let their driver be so publicly abused by doing absolutely nothing to support him or back him. This team has been a joke for years now and continues to be. https://t.co/uaDM2QEOCB — meredith (@mereeedithh) May 31, 2024

this is all Alpine’s fault for letting those rumors of him sitting out Montreal happen and just sending 3 hearts after he’s been abused online is such bullshit https://t.co/dmpRFuG7Ha — art⁷ CHAL KING OF MONACO (@atsubw) May 31, 2024

A simple statement made by Alpine’s bosses or Pierre Gasly himself could have helped get the steam off Ocon’s back. However, there has been no support and no comment about the same, despite Ocon openly admitting to his mistake after the Monaco GP.

A three-heart emoji isn’t enough for the amount of online abuse Esteban gets because of this team being overdramatic. https://t.co/i92rc5khw6 — Zie | ³¹ (@Lecsteban_) May 31, 2024

How Alpine feel after actively throwing their driver under the bus but hey, blue hearts make everything better, right? https://t.co/bMNJ6ZGULY pic.twitter.com/VY8kslHo9F — Fatima⁴⁴ ⁵ ¹⁶ (@LadyPercevall) May 31, 2024

So far, there hasn’t been any news of Ocon being sidelined for the upcoming Canadian GP. As a result, what “consequences” Alpine has for the 27-year-old, remains to be seen.