Renault to Leave 47 Years of Legacy Behind With Its Possible Exit From F1

Renault has been going through a terrible slump ever since firing a few top-ranking figures from their Alpine F1 project. That move from 2023 triggered an exodus of more engineers and key figures which has continued in 2024. In the latest, team principal Bruno Famin has decided to step away from the position. While he is expected to take over another role, his exact designation is not known currently.

Famin will quit as the team principal once the ongoing Belgian GP weekend comes to a conclusion. Before that happens, he made another explosive announcement.

The Frenchman made public the team’s plans to stop engine manufacturing in 2026. While the plan is still under consideration, many believe the team is certain about becoming an engine purchaser once the new regulations come into play. Famin, as quoted by RacingNews360, said,

“At the beginning of this week, we presented a plan to the staff to redistribute the resources of the Formula 1 engine. If the plan is accepted, the consequence is that Alpine can buy a Formula 1 engine instead of developing it. Then we have more resources to stimulate Alpine’s development in other areas.”

There’s something about Spa and Alpine F1 team principals leaving their jobs… Belgium 2023 Belgium 2024 pic.twitter.com/aXaMwYOhjf — Autosport (@autosport) July 26, 2024

In its 47 years in F1, Renault has established itself as one of the most independent works teams. With the reins of engine manufacturing in their own hands, the team has achieved success on its own accord. However, the last they won a championship was back in 2006. The only other time they achieved the feat was a year before that.

Since then, they have developed an image of a team with immense potential let down by its underpowered engines. They are currently enduring the worst of it as most upgrades to the chassis design and aerodynamics fail to make much impact.

Alpine left with many plaguing questions to answer

Alpine is currently going through several uncertainties. Taking the engine conundrum, for example, they are yet to decide on the team they will purchase from. While rumors suggest Mercedes to be the closest to bagging the deal, nothing is official yet.

Another question they need to find an answer to is: Who will replace Famin as the team principal? Once again, only rumors are running rife in the market and they suggest Oliver Oakes to be Famin’s successor. The 34-year-old is the founder of Hitech GP and has overseen F2 and F3 operations.

The third and equally herculean task is for the team to find a replacement for Esteban Ocon. Earlier this year, Alpine announced Ocon’s exit at the end of the season, and soon enough came the announcement of him joining Haas. The French team, however, has failed to pick the driver who will replace Ocon thus far.