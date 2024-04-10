American F1 Podcasters Drag British Fans Through the Mud to Laud Japanese Fan Culture

Matt Elisofon and Brian Muller from The Red Flags Podcast lauded the Japanese fans after they displayed their creativity, humility, and enthusiasm during the recently concluded Japanese GP. Fans from the Land of the Rising Sun, are known for their discipline, and the race in Suzuka was no different. Citing the same, Elisofon, who is American, decided to take a dig at the British F1 fans.

According to Elisofon, British fans are full of themselves and would never show enthusiasm similar to the Japanese fans. He added that they consider themselves “too cool” and often “call out” others who try to be different.

“The British fans would never, right? They would never, they’re too cool, they’re buttoned up, they don’t wanna… God forbid you try..,” said Elisofon in the video. “The British people take the pi*s out of you for trying you know.”

Prior to this, Elisofon focused on how the Japanese fans turned up at the venue full of energy and positive vibes, and of course, with interesting costumes and hats. Among them, there was a fan who brought a placard that said “respect all drivers.”

In all sports, Japanese fans leave a very good impression on the hosts. In soccer, their fans are known to clean the stadiums before they leave after the game is over. They did this at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, and it transpired into F1 too, with Sebastian Vettel taking the same initiative in Silverstone a few years back.

What else makes Japanese F1 fans different?

The Japanese GP is Yuki Tsunoda’s home race, and there was ample support for the V-CARB driver. However, unlike other tracks, no one booed or jeered the rival drivers. Instead, they were applauding and showing their affection to everyone.

Elisofon pointed out how fans in the Netherlands and Mexico tend to support only Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez respectively. In certain cases, it also leads to abuses hurled towards and boos aimed at opponents.

Elisofon added, how a little fan brought a placard that said “Teacher, I’m skipping school, sorry.” There was another kid on the stands whose last name was Honda, but ironically he was a fan of Red flags (Ferrari).