Amid Aston Martin’s $64,900,000 Loss, Lando Norris Preparing To Launch Another Major Blow

Despite the increase in turnover last year, Aston Martin registered a loss of $64,900,000 coming into 2023. This has come amid their fall from grace in this year’s Constructors’ championship. Amid this, Lando Norris is ready to launch another blow to the Green team, as per F1 Maximal.

The Silverstone-based team has been brilliant right from the start of this season. At some point, they were the second-fastest team after Red Bull and took back-to-back podiums through Fernando Alonso.

However, after the FIA clampdown on their flexi wing, the Green team suffered significantly. At the same time, McLaren saw a mega rise in their performance following this year’s Hungarian GP. Therefore, Norris is sure of taking their battle to Aston Martin, amidst their financial drawback.

Can McLaren overtake Aston Martin?

As McLaren saw a stunning comeback coming into 2023, they are now regarded as one of the top teams behind Red Bull. While they are significantly behind Mercedes and Ferrari in terms of points due to their late start, they are not very far from Lance Stroll’s team.

Therefore, the British driver is hopeful of taking the battle to their British counterparts with just six races to go this season. Furthermore, Norris hinted that the bad form of Stroll could be beneficial for them to overtake his team.

Admittedly, McLaren are right behind Aston Martin when it comes to the points. Therefore, Norris believes the overtake is very much doable. Talking about this, the McLaren driver said after the Japanese Grand Prix, as per F1 Maximal, “I didn’t know the gap was so small, but with 49 points I do think it is possible.”

McLaren ready to take P4 from Aston Martin

When the season started this year, nobody could have predicted that Aston Martin might reach P5 from where they were in Bahrain. After losing their P2 and P3 to Mercedes and Ferrari already, they are on the verge of losing their P4 to McLaren now.

As for the Papayas, the championship is already over with Red Bull claiming their back-to-back Constructors’ championships. While Mercedes and Ferrari would be busy with their own battle for P2. Therefore, the Woking-based team would be happy with theirs against Aston Martin.

Notably, Zak Brown and his team are still to bring upgrades which could see them be significantly faster than most of the teams in the grid. This would also help Lando Norris and his teammate Oscar Piastri, who are in brilliant form, inch closer to Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll in the championship.